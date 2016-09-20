24°
News

VIDEO: 'Fever' of rays photo-bomb marine research

20th Sep 2016 3:28 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESEARCHERS working in one of Australia's marine reserves off the mid north coast of NSW have inadvertently captured an immense 'fever' of Australian cownose rays on film.

This extraordinary sight is seldom witnessed and rarely caught on film.

Southern Cross University marine biologist Associate Professor Brendan Kelaher was using a standard piece of surveying equipment known as a baited remote underwater video, or BRUV, to record species' diversity and abundance at Pimpernel Rock in the Solitary Islands Commonwealth Marine Reserve.

At first sight the video shows snapper, mado and yellowtail scad swimming around the BRUV before a sweep of rays moves into the background. Dozens of rays quickly turn into more than 100 as they fly through the water like a giant flock of underwater birds.

Associate Professor Kelaher, who is based at the University's National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour, said little was known about this species and while he knew about huge fevers of rays it was the first time he'd ever seen anything like it.

"When we conduct these surveys we are fortunate to see the incredible diversity of marine life in our protected marine habitats," he said.

At Pimpernel Rock we are privileged to see critically endangered fish and dive with these marine animals. But to see a large fever of cow-nose rays is amazing, especially towards the southern limit of their distribution.

"It really shows the richness and abundance of life in Australian waters."

The Pimpernel Rock Sanctuary Zone is seven kilometres off the coast of Sandon Bluffs, NSW, inside the Solitary Islands Commonwealth Marine Reserve. BRUV surveys have been undertaken at Pimpernel Rock for several years to better understand the type and number of species that inhabit the reserve and to provide a basis for effective management of reserves.

Parks Australia's Jason Mundy oversees the management of Australia's marine reserve network.

"The video monitoring of our reserves showcase an astonishing amount of marine life," Mr Mundy said.

"This is the first time I've ever seen footage like this off the coast of NSW. You see the first few rays in the background flying into view and then they just keep on coming."

Pimpernel Rock is widely regarded as one of the finest scuba diving locations along the entire New South Wales coast and is home to the critically endangered grey nurse shark.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  marine life, rays, solitary islands marine park, underwater photography

Premiership winning Rebel in danger of going to jail

Premiership winning Rebel in danger of going to jail

LEAGUE star in court for intimidating a police officer just a week after celebrating a Group 2 Rugby League premiership with the South Grafton Rebels.

Clarence Valley votes for its Tastiest Takeaway

Olivia Matarazzo, owner John Agiannitis, Ryan Moore, Elyce Fahey, and Sharon Daniels from the Clarence Valley's Tastiest Takeaway, Charcoal Chicken.

The results for the Tastiest Takeaway are in

4 ways to get fit for free in the Clarence Valley

Yamba Ocean Pool

We've got you covered for free ways to exercise locally

Speeding crackdown about safety, not revenue raising

New South Wales is getting 28 new highway patrol vehicles.

Highway patrol cars about saving lives, not revenue raising

Local Partners

Community space open to the people

"It's a place where people, if they're feeling low, can just come in and have a yak."

Quartet's ultimate climb to fight deadly disease

A promotional supplied image of the Sydney Tower Skywalk launched Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. (AAP Image/Skywalk) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY **TO GO WITH TRAVEL FEATURE: TRAVEL NSW SKYWALK**

Grafton firefighters set to climb Sydney Tower Eye to raise money

Get revved up for a night at the drive-in

Drive on movies.

A pop-up drive in is coming to the Coffs Harbour Racecource.

Latest deals and offers

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

SOPHIE Turner admits she "doesn't know what she's going to do with her life" when 'Game of Thrones' ends because it has been her "life" for seven years.

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams is "nervous" about the future without having GoT

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God will tour Australia with Slipknot in October. Photo Contributed

We talk to Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour 2016 with special guests The Ocean (Germany) & Jack The Stripper.Photo Contributed

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Rami Malek cried over Jimmy Kimmel at Emmys

Surprise win for Rami ended in tears at Emmys

Built to last with extra trimmings

25 Whipbird Drive, Ashby 2463

3 2 6 $450,000

Driving through Ashby Heights and along the Whipbird Drive rural cul de sac some features will jump out at you. Wow, I have a bit of extra space around me, it's...

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Tanderra Estate Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $160,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Lot 21 Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $169,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Tanderra Estate Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $160,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Time to Pounce!

9 Rolfe Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $189,000

With a strong enquiry for an asking price of $260pw rent, this little investment property close to South Grafton High School has been an investment gem for our...

Attention First Home Buyers for Maclean

32 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Ideal for the young families, this 3 bedroom home at 32 Cameron Street, Maclean will appeal. Not only from the price point but from the fact it is on exceptionally...

Stable investment like no other in Maclean

Units 1 & 2/21 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

4 2 1 $349,500

Everyone is looking for a stable investment particular those entering the market for the first time. Just have a look at this opportunity. Units 1 and 2, 21...

Individualised &amp; Supersized Gulmarrad in Everyway!

40 Australia Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 5 3 6 Auction Friday...

.WE WILL NOT WAIT AROUND ANY LONGER. MAKE US AN OFFER NOW! We have tried to market with a price and that hasn't created the urgency we would like. We now open our...

Peace and Tranquility Assured

1435 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

House 4 2 5 $ 485,000

Situated a short 20 minute drive from the centre of Grafton this spacious family homestead is perfect for those looking for peace and tranquility whilst still...

Delightful Property In Highset Location

51 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 285,000

Occupying an easy care low maintenance 670sqm meter block this delightful home has plenty to offer its new owner. Perfect for those who are looking to raise a...

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park