VIDEO: How did a pilot escape plane crash alive?

A 60-YEAR-old Gold Coast man and his female passenger are lucky to be alive after their single engined aircraft plunged into a paddock about 500m to the west of South Grafton Aerodrome.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, a private paddock off Southampton Rd, about 1.5km from the Rushforth Rd turnoff, where they found the pair trapped in the plane.

It appeared the nose of the plane had been ripped off by the impact with the ground.

Grafton duty officer Inspector Darrren Williams said the people were quickly freed from the wreckage of the twin-seat Jabiru.

"The pilot (the man) had a bump on his head and was taken to Grafton Base Hospital for observation," Insp Williams said.

"The female appeared to be uninjured and accompanied the man to the hospital."

He said no-one could say yet whether the crash was due to mechanical failure or operator error.

"Just looking at the scene you would have to say they were lucky to be alive," he said.

"They were obviously airborne when something went wrong."

A witness from the South Grafton Aeroclub said the plane might have stalled in its approach to the aerodrome, but it was too early to say for sure.

Insp Williams said the air safety authorities and insurance companies had been contacted and they would investigate the incident further.

Grafton Fire Brigade and Rural Fire Service brigades attended and sprayed the area around the plane with foam just before leaving the scene.