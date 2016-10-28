25°
VIDEO: Inside the Fortis Creek bushfire

Bill North
28th Oct 2016

FIRE crews today continued to battle a blaze that had broken containment lines due to storm activity on Thursday evening.

Changes in weather conditions including strong winds resulted in the fire first crossing Fortis Creek Road and then moving further west crossing Coaldale Road south of Coaldale, forcing the authorities to close the road, on Thursday night.

Helicopters were brought in to provide aerial assistance to blaze west of Coaldale Road, a section of thick vegetation Lawrence Rural Fire Service captain said was "old forest that hadn't burnt for years".

The cause of the fire is being treated as suspicious and Mr Campbell said it was believed the fire had three original source points.

"The trails in Fortis Creek National Park are fairly easily accessible to the public and there are three points where it's been deliberately lit," Mr Campbell said.

>> RELATED: Police investigate deliberately lit fire north of Grafton

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bushfire rural fire service

A bushfire which started in the Fortis Creek National Park north of Grafton on Wednesday, 26th October crossed Coaldale Road late on Thursday, 27th October, 2016 and was being contained on Friday, 28th October, 2016.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

