VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

Bill North
20th Oct 2016

COLLEAGUES from the supermarket chain who employed Jodie Spears say they feel like they've lost a sister.

The 32-year-old mother of three died last Thursday when the Suzuki scooter she was riding was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Armidale Rd. She was riding home to Coutts Crossing from a shift as a checkout assistant at Woolworths Grafton.

Woolworths Grafton store manager Gary O'Neill said Mrs Spears was like family for many of the staff.

"It's been a pretty sombre time for us here," Mr O'Neill told The Daily Examiner today.

"Jodie was a well loved team member. We thought of her a family, we feel like we've lost a sister.

"She had a bubbly personality that was infectious, not only for her family, her friends and for us, but for customers as well, so she'll be sorely missed."

Mr O'Neill said Woolworths staff will form a guard of honour at Mrs Spears' funeral to be held at 10.30am this Tuesday, October 25 at Christ Church Cathedral in Duke St, Grafton.

"Woolworths will form a guard of honour and do whatever we can to support the family," Mr O'Neill said.

"We have a carload of staff coming up from Coffs Harbour to help out at our Grafton store on the day. The support from our leadership team in Coffs Harbour has been great."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  jodie spears woolworths

