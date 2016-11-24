VIDEO: T-Bone at crash Grafton intersection

A WOMAN was being treated for shock after she was involved in a frightening collision at a dangerous intersection in Grafton.

Just after 1pm a Suzuki Vitara heading east along Pound St struck a black station wagon travelling northbound through the intersection at Mary St, while another third car in the vicinity of the intersection was believed to have also sustained damage from the incident.

Both front seat airbags of the Suzuki appear to have activated during the crash.

The driver of the Suzuki was helped from the vehicle by two people who rushed to the scene from neighbouring properties, while another bystander called the ambulance and others attended to the driver of the black station wagon.

Up to three vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of Mary St and Pound St, Grafton on Thursday, 24th November, 2016. Bill North

Another resident who heard the crash during his lunch break at a nearby property said the driver of the Suzuki was noticeably shaken afterwards.

"She said she was on a split shift, and was on her way to the pharmacy during her lunch break," the resident said.

"She said 'there she was, bang, straight in front of me'."

Police, ambulance and fire authorities as well as a tow truck service were at the scene within 10 minutes. At least one person was transported by ambulance.

There are no reports of any serious injuries at this time.