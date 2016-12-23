Video to help promote 10-year community plan

WITH Clarence Valley Council's Community Strategic Plan coming up for review in February, council is looking at innovative ways to add more community voices to the consultations.

To raise awareness of the plan, council wants to produce a video with contributions from the public to encourage the community to get involved in the plan.

Clarence Valley Council business improvement coordinator Phil Chambers said this is the first time a video will be used to promote awareness of the community plan.

"The idea is to get people who want to see their voices heard and their visions for the future of the entire Clarence Valley over the next four, eight, ten years into the public space, see the things we want to do as a community in the valley and really come together around the common things that we want to develop and achieve over the next few years," Mr Chambers said.

"We know the Clarence Valley has enormous potential, and the biggest thing about potential is getting the people together to share their own ideas and find out where they're common across the whole valley.

"We're really keen to get as many people as we can on board. We know it's a diverse area with lots of different voices, which is why we want to hear form as many voices as possible."

Mr Chambers said the Community Strategic Plan is a plan with a 10 year window and developed through community consultation to give the council an idea of what direction the people of the Clarence Valley want the area to go.

"Not a council plan, but a community plan that council has the job of facilitating," he said.

"Some things where the community wants to go will be done by council, some by the community itself and some by other agents, so we want to be the advocates for what the community wants.

"Council are the custodians of getting the plan together, so the idea for us is to hear from the community on what they want.

"We will facilitate consultations sessions and pop-up tents as well as online throughout February to hear community views on where they want to go, what they want to see."

To express interest in getting involved with the video, contact Clarence Valley Council on their Facebook page, email or call 6643 0200.