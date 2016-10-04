27°
Sport

When Wooli wakes into goanna pulling capital of the world

Bill North | 4th Oct 2016 5:04 PM

GOANNA PULLING: John Causley is a multiple national champion. No one can take that away from him.

Some people train for a lifetime to one day achieve their dream (or not) in a sport filled with elite athletes. Others choose to rock up to Wooli once a year, enter on the day and after a couple of hours of madness walk away with an Australian Goanna Pulling Championship title belt.

Glen Gilmore of Wooli is competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016.
Glen Gilmore of Wooli is competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016. Debrah Novak

You could put it down to a level of cunning intelligence - pinpointing a sport where the comparatively low participation numbers put the odds in your favour.

Others would suggest the pure thought of attempting a bizarre sport like goanna pulling is insane.

Whatever the case, Causley has a taste for goanna pulling, and clearly a knack. The 34-year-old personal trainer at Bodyrock Gym in Townsend won his fourth national goanna pulling championship at Wooli on Sunday.

John Causley (left) and Jack Hackett are competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016.
John Causley (left) and Jack Hackett are competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016. Debrah Novak

 

"I first came as a 21-year-old apprentice and when I saw the big bodybuilders I thought they'd pull my head off," he said. "But I won. It was a really good confidence builder and helped me get into things like boxing."

In a display of sheer determination, Causley pulled his way to a 2-0 victory in the best of three Mens Lightweight final against Jack Hackett.

"He gave me a good fight," Causley said.

But there's far more to the spectacle at Wooli than just goanna pulling. Markets, rides, woodchopping and other novelty events make it a great day out for the whole family.

"These days I've got my little daughter here and she see the animals and the jumping castle," Causley said. "It's become a family thing."

In a sport that only takes place in any official capacity once a year, the textbook is still a work in progress, as each competitor brings their own set of tactics and technique, to face off in competition sometimes as fierce as real goannas in the wild.

The winners (from left, back row) Amanda Anderson, Natasha Relf, Liam Hackett, John Causley and Alex Jefferies. (Front row from left) Abrial Taylor and Tom Rawson after competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016.
The winners (from left, back row) Amanda Anderson, Natasha Relf, Liam Hackett, John Causley and Alex Jefferies. (Front row from left) Abrial Taylor and Tom Rawson after competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016. Debrah Novak

So how does one keep themselves in shape to defend a goanna pulling title every 12 months?

"Chin ups, core exercises and carry lots of fish."

The heavy weight and overall champion Liam Hackett with his trophy after competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016.
The heavy weight and overall champion Liam Hackett with his trophy after competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016. Debrah Novak
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  goanna pulling, goanna pulling championships, wooli

