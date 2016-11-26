Vigil to honour domestic violence victims

ON TUESDAY, Rachael Cavanagh from the Aboriginal women's group the Djinders began cutting out cardboard figures to represent the women who had died this year by violence for a candle light vigil. By Friday, White Ribbon Day, Ms Cavanagh had added four new cut outs to the pile.

"White Ribbon is the only male-led campaign against violence against women and I think it's important for the community to come and pay their respects or come and sit and be amongst other women or family members,” Ms Cavangah said.

On Friday night, Ms Cavanagh and community advocate Debrah Novak held a candle light vigil in Memorial Park, Grafton, where they had cut out 53 figures to represent the women affected by violence nationally and had one woman, completely in white in the centre.

"The stats are sort of under because it's not women under the age of 18 and it's not children,” Ms Cavanagh said.

She added that the installation represented the real affect of domestic violence.

"It puts it in peoples faces and they have to actually acknowledge it rather than brushing it off and walking past it,” Ms Cavanagh said.

"Domestic violence in the Clarence is the second highest in the state so I think it's really important that there are community support services like ourselves... and other people who are going to make sure that (help is) there.”

Ms Cavangah added that there are some people are not at the point where they can reach out for help.

"Having something like this and having something like the Djinders, it allows people to come and be apart of something without really having to say anything, but they're just being apart of the group,” she said.

"It really helps them heal.”

Ms Cavanagh said their main focus is to make sure people know there is help available.