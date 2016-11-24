AFTER the Coffs/Clarence district recorded the second highest number of domestic violence applications in the state, members of the community are coming together for White Ribbon Day.

Of the 98 DV orders sought, 48 had assault charges attached, leading the Aboriginal Women's Group Djinders and Debrah Novak to come together to organise a vigil to shed light on domestic violence in the area.

Djinders spokeswoman Rachael Cavanagh said if domestic and family violence were tackled the same way as terrorism there would not be a problem.

"Domestic and family violence is everyone's issue. We have women dying weekly with 78 women murdered in Australia so far this year,” she said.

"Indigenous women are 34% more likely to be in hospital as a result of domestic and family violence then non-indigenous women”.

Debrah Novak added that the vigil was all about providing the opportunity to break the culture of silence.

On Friday, Ms Novak and the Djinders will come together with other members of the community for a candle light vigil to tackle the stigma associated with domestic violence.

"As part of the candle light vigil we are creating a living pop up sculpture,” Ms Novak said.

"She will be in white. We've had a beautiful headdress made by a local florist, we've had a number of cardboard cut outs to demonstrate how many women have been murdered in Australia so far this year.... we're making it a visual message.”

The vigil is from 7-8pm at Memorial Park in Grafton. People are asked to wear white, bring a candle and a rung or chair to sit on.

Everyone is encouraged to share photos of the event on social media with the hash tag #clarencevalleybebrave