24°
Sport

Vikings stung by veteran Beez outfit

Matthew Elkerton
| 3rd Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Vikings' Dylan Beneke gets inside for a layup during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre.
Vikings' Dylan Beneke gets inside for a layup during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre. Matthew Elkerton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BASKETBALL: Trailing by four points with less than a minute on the clock, Grafton Vikings' lethal shooter Sam Wicks pulled up at the three-point line and let fly.

With a resounding swoosh, the ball found the net and the roof erupted off the Grafton Sports Centre as the strong crowd of Grafton basketball fans found something to believe in after more than two decades.

While it was not to be for the home side in the Frigid Air Sunshine Conference grand final, as the Byron Bay Beez managed to hold on to clinch the competition 70-68, it was still a proud moment for the club.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In what was a tug-o-war style grand final the Vikings' blasted out of the blocks in the early stages, but despite a lacklustre first quarter shooting from the Beez, the home side could only manage a slim four-point lead heading into the break.

Grafton continued their dominance on the defensive end in the second, pressuring Beez shooters and turning over possession for their notorious fast break options.

Vikings' power man Nathan Earp continued his season-long dominance inside the post against the Beez, helping his side to a six-point buffer at the lead break.

An impassioned half-time plea from Beez coach Alvin Caoyonan had the desired affect on his players as the visitors began to turn it around, hitting their shots and relying on the experience of former Spanish A-grader Michael Rossignuolo.

The Beez worked themselves back into the lead, carrying a slim one-point advantage into the final quarter, which was jam packed with four leadership changes and plenty of nailbiting action.

Beez Michael Baggarley looks for an option in front of a vocal home crowd during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre.
Beez Michael Baggarley looks for an option in front of a vocal home crowd during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre. Matthew Elkerton

"That was unreal,” Caoyonan said. "I looked up during that last quarter and we were down by six, but we just clawed our way back inch by inch, and next thing you know we were up by one and we just hung on.

"We got a lot of shots, we got a lot of looks in the early stages but they just weren't dropping. The message to our guys was just keep shooting. Don't stop shooting.”

It was a message received loud and clear with the Beez veteran starting line-up finding continuous open looks in a strong 17-point third quarter.

"Holy cow, the boys just came back there with a fire burning under their belly,” he said.

"The fingernails are gone and I think my heart rate still hasn't gone down. I might need a beverage or two to settle.”

Vikings' point guard and Sunshine Conference top-scorer Sam Wicks get up for a layup during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre.
Vikings' point guard and Sunshine Conference top-scorer Sam Wicks get up for a layup during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre. Adam Hourigan

For Vikings' coach Robert Blinman, it was a moment of pride to host a successful Sunshine Conference final in front of a packed-out 'Cage'.

"I couldn't be disappointed in my players; we have dominated the competition all season, it just sucks to go down by only two,” he said.

"It was great to see that crowd get behind us. They were getting noisy in that last quarter, the atmosphere was awesome but we just couldn't quite bring it home for them.

"[Byron] had nothing to lose there and they just kept throwing it up and the ball kept sinking. We just didn't get the roll of the ball but that happens.”

Beez Riley Gillan celebrates after the final buzzer during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre.
Beez Riley Gillan celebrates after the final buzzer during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre. Matthew Elkerton

Beez point guard Rossignuolo was awarded grand final MVP while Vikings' centre Hamish Denshire was judged Conference MVP for his consistent performances.

Sunshine Conference president Jason Bashforth praised both grand final teams for a stellar effort in the inaugural season of a tournament that had humble beginnings less than a year ago.

"This started from a back deck conversation last year and now we have had a successful competition that finished in front of a fantastic Grafton crowd,” Bashforth said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  basketball, byron bay beez, grafton basketball, grafton sports centre, grafton vikings, grand final, sunshine conference

Driver caught doing 170kmh at Glenugie

Driver caught doing 170kmh at Glenugie

A driver was caught driving more than 70kmh over the speed limit, as police call for drivers to slow down over the long weekend.

Record entries give it a goanna pull

The heavy weight and overall champion Liam Hackett with his trophy after competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016.

Wooli puts on a show for unique annual event

Outpouring of love for Jodie

Jodie McRae of Lismore, founded Jodie's Inspiration after battling a rare form of breast cancer. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

"It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of Jodie"

Superman flashes to fourth Bridge to Bridge win

FOUR-TIME WINNERS: Superman crew, driver Darren McGuire, observer Brett Armstrong, and skiers Daniel Cotton and Daniel Graziano, head back to the bank after winning the 43rd annual Grafton Bridge To Bridge Ski Classic on the Clarence River at Grafton.

Awesome four-some for speed kings

Local Partners

Record entries give it a goanna pull

"ALL the competitors, especially the girls, gave us a great show, with the goanna stare-off happening on many occasions which was great for the crowd to see."

Change in weather helps fire crews battling bushfire

RFS respond to out of control blaze

What's on during October

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at Surfing the Coldstream 2015. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

A guide to some of the events this month

Latest deals and offers

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a big-hearted country town girl in Seven's new family drama.

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' final words echo in Susan Schneider Williams' heart

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Could you imagine the swearing fit he must have went into?

The New Zealand house that hemp built

Hemp is an amazing substance useful for all kinds of applications

FASTRAK = ACT SWIFTLY

73 Bristol Arms Road, Ramornie 2460

House 4 3 6 FASTRAK

Some properties tell a story whilst others paint a picture. Some homes are simply convenience based whilst others packed with lifestyle. Whilst we often have to be...

50s CHARMER LOOKING FOR NEW OWNER

110 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Fastrak

MUCH loved and appreciated, this tidy bangalow close to the CBD is perfect for the young family, executive couple or retirees. Unpack your things and get on with...

What&#39;s it worth?

8 Ellen Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 Fastrak

In a quiet no-through street overlooking farmland, 100% flood free with a private aspect, 8 Ellen Street is a potential packed proposition where improvements can...

JACKETS OFF - SUN IS OUT!

181 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 Fastrak

It is with absolute pleasure to introduce this stunning home to our active market. It's a property perfect for a wide variety of purchasers; whether it be first...

PERFECT SIZE and IMMACULATELY PRESENTED

9 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 2 $305,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED SENIOR OWNER ! This immaculately presented three bedroom brick and tile home is set on a level 920 m2 block in the peaceful village setting of...

Affordable Water Views

2/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $375,000...

Positioned in a quiet and conveniently located complex and enjoying uninterrupted views of Kolora Lake, this low set unit is perfect for those looking for the...

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $589,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

Deceased Estate - MUST SELL

2/64 Acacia Cct, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 Reduced to...

Enjoying the quiet and sought after location of Acacia Circuit, this easy-care lowset duplex unit offers an outstanding investment opportunity or very comfortable...

LIVE OR INVEST IN TOWNSEND

58 Jubilee street, Townsend 2463

House 3 1 2 $295,000

This Property is Ideal for someone looking for a comfortable Home or investment. This 3 bedroom home is set on an easily managed 559 m2 Block in Townsend close to...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home