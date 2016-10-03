Vikings stung by veteran Beez outfit

Vikings' Dylan Beneke gets inside for a layup during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre.

BASKETBALL: Trailing by four points with less than a minute on the clock, Grafton Vikings' lethal shooter Sam Wicks pulled up at the three-point line and let fly.

With a resounding swoosh, the ball found the net and the roof erupted off the Grafton Sports Centre as the strong crowd of Grafton basketball fans found something to believe in after more than two decades.

While it was not to be for the home side in the Frigid Air Sunshine Conference grand final, as the Byron Bay Beez managed to hold on to clinch the competition 70-68, it was still a proud moment for the club.

In what was a tug-o-war style grand final the Vikings' blasted out of the blocks in the early stages, but despite a lacklustre first quarter shooting from the Beez, the home side could only manage a slim four-point lead heading into the break.

Grafton continued their dominance on the defensive end in the second, pressuring Beez shooters and turning over possession for their notorious fast break options.

Vikings' power man Nathan Earp continued his season-long dominance inside the post against the Beez, helping his side to a six-point buffer at the lead break.

An impassioned half-time plea from Beez coach Alvin Caoyonan had the desired affect on his players as the visitors began to turn it around, hitting their shots and relying on the experience of former Spanish A-grader Michael Rossignuolo.

The Beez worked themselves back into the lead, carrying a slim one-point advantage into the final quarter, which was jam packed with four leadership changes and plenty of nailbiting action.

Beez Michael Baggarley looks for an option in front of a vocal home crowd during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre. Matthew Elkerton

"That was unreal,” Caoyonan said. "I looked up during that last quarter and we were down by six, but we just clawed our way back inch by inch, and next thing you know we were up by one and we just hung on.

"We got a lot of shots, we got a lot of looks in the early stages but they just weren't dropping. The message to our guys was just keep shooting. Don't stop shooting.”

It was a message received loud and clear with the Beez veteran starting line-up finding continuous open looks in a strong 17-point third quarter.

"Holy cow, the boys just came back there with a fire burning under their belly,” he said.

"The fingernails are gone and I think my heart rate still hasn't gone down. I might need a beverage or two to settle.”

Vikings' point guard and Sunshine Conference top-scorer Sam Wicks get up for a layup during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre. Adam Hourigan

For Vikings' coach Robert Blinman, it was a moment of pride to host a successful Sunshine Conference final in front of a packed-out 'Cage'.

"I couldn't be disappointed in my players; we have dominated the competition all season, it just sucks to go down by only two,” he said.

"It was great to see that crowd get behind us. They were getting noisy in that last quarter, the atmosphere was awesome but we just couldn't quite bring it home for them.

"[Byron] had nothing to lose there and they just kept throwing it up and the ball kept sinking. We just didn't get the roll of the ball but that happens.”

Beez Riley Gillan celebrates after the final buzzer during the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre. Matthew Elkerton

Beez point guard Rossignuolo was awarded grand final MVP while Vikings' centre Hamish Denshire was judged Conference MVP for his consistent performances.

Sunshine Conference president Jason Bashforth praised both grand final teams for a stellar effort in the inaugural season of a tournament that had humble beginnings less than a year ago.

"This started from a back deck conversation last year and now we have had a successful competition that finished in front of a fantastic Grafton crowd,” Bashforth said.