Village Green to take on best in state at AHA Awards

Jarrard Potter
| 24th Nov 2016 4:09 PM
Retail manager Mark Knott and manager Anthony Sinclair - the Village Green Hotel has bee nominated for 4 AHA awards.
Retail manager Mark Knott and manager Anthony Sinclair - the Village Green Hotel has bee nominated for 4 AHA awards.

THE Village Green Hotel will find itself in good company when it takes on some of the biggest and best pubs across the country at the Australian Hotel Association NSW awards night.

The hotel has been nominated as a finalist in four categories, and licensee Mark Knott said it's a fitting recognition for the hard work put in by the staff over the past year.

"It's the very first time the pub has done anything like this, so we're all stoked,” Mr Knott said.

"To have the team we've got work so hard over the past 12 months, they've seen the changes and worked hard to adapt them, so to get the nominations is a great achievement.”

Mr Knott said the hotel's new owner, North Coast Hotel Group, has been the driving force behind the changes.

"They're really on-premise focused,” he said.

"It's all about getting people into the pub and giving them an experience so they want to come back.

"They've been nominated for Pub Group of the Year, so that's a recognition for themselves. To be nominated is a big thing for them, so it shows that they're doing something right.”

Charlie Nalder from North Coast Hotel Group said it was exciting to see The Village Green nominated as a finalist.

"The staff and management have been working hard to take the venue in a new direction over the past 12 months,” he said.

"The hard work over the past 12 months is creating a lot of interest locally and now has earned some recognition amongst industry peers by excelling in certain areas and gaining the finalist nominations.

"The staff have worked extremely hard to adapt to the new management and operational strategies and this hard work has now been rewarded.”

Mr Knott said the hotel will soon undergo some renovations and refurbishments to keep up with the increase in business.

"It's all happening, we're not just building bridges and roads but we're making the pubs better too,” Mr Knott said.

"There's been a flow on effect from that infrastructure being built. With more people coming into town, they want to have a place to have a beer and have dinner with the family, so it's definitely been good for us.”

The Village Green Hotel has been nominated as a finalist for Best Retail Liquor Outlet, Best Burger, Best Cheap Meal and Best Pub TAB categories, with the winners to be announced in Sydney on November 29.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  australian hotel association grafton pub village green

