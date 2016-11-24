Vintage cars and lanterns lead Darkes for 60 years

HE has his cars, and she has her lanterns, and together Sam and Betty Darke are celebrating 60 years of marriage today.

In a collection that sprawls underneath their house are the years of hard work put into their interests, which was helped by their time running a second-hand store in Prince St.

Taking prized position is a 1925 Morris Cowley Bullnose, with less than 20,000km on the clock.

"I've always been interested in the old cars, even before I got married,” Mr Darke said, who is one of the founders of the Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club.

"We bought our house in 1960, and bought that little car in 1961 and we still have it.

"I've had two or three others as well, and lots of motorbikes as well.”

Mrs Darke said her collection of kerosene lanterns began when she was young and needed to buy some lights for her mother.

"She didn't have any lights so I went to an auction, and there were three of them,” she said.

"I bought all three of them and gave out two, and kept one, and it just went from there.”

Mrs Darke said after six decades, she believed the key to marriage was to take the time to work through any problems that arise in the relationship.

"You have your moments, but you get over it,” she said.

"We're happy to work together and make up. The young ones today don't seem to be able to sort it out, but you've got to.

"You've got to work together. That's the main thing, you've got to give and take.”

Mr Darke said he was happy to be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

"We have our good days and our bad days, but we're still together so we must be doing something right,” he said.

"We try to help one another as much as we can. We're still alive, and we're still here, and that's the main thing.”

Mrs Darke said one of their favourite things to do was spend time with their children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.