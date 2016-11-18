Walk the heritage walk

President of Angourie Community Coastcare John Webber at the opening of Angourie Heritage Walk at Green Point.

ALMOST two years of hard work removing weeds and building boardwalks has finally paid off for the Angourie community, with the official opening of the Angourie Heritage Walk yesterday.

As part of the project, a total of 6.5 hectares of weeds and erosion was treated along the 2.5km walk in Angourie Reserve and Angourie Point, as well as four interpretive signs and two boardwalks in Spooky Gully Nature Walk and 100m of fencing at Angourie Point to help prevent erosion. More than 400 native seedlings were also planted to re-vegetate the area.

The route the Angourie Heritage Walk takes along pristine beaches and regenerated bushland.

More than 800 hours of work was donated by volunteers from the local community, as well as visitors from Byron Bay, Melbourne and Sydney for the project, and Angourie Community Coastcare president John Webber said it was great to see the projected completed.

"It's been quite a busy past few months pulling it all together," he said.

"It feels really good, now we've just got to finish the final report and deliver it to the funding body, then take a day off."

Mr Webber said it was rewarding to see the difference the work has made to rehabilitate the degraded areas in Angourie.

"When you get in amongst it, you don't really know where there's sick areas or not, and to see the vitality of the bush come back is amazing," he said.

"There's more birds, and wildlife in general. The species diversity is huge, and back up to probably what a healthy coastal bush environment should be.

"It's great when visitors, people who are on holidays, bump into you while you're doing some work, and they're excited and you can tell how much they love the place, and that's always rewarding."

Mr Webber said the project would not have been possible without funding from the 25 year Anniversary Landcare Grants program, as well as Clarence Valley Council, NPWS, Yaegl elders, EnVite, Yamba Museum and Clarence Landcare Inc.