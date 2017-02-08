29°
Walking for community support

Caitlan Charles | 8th Feb 2017
Trinette Reimer is bringing the community together with a walking group once a week.
A WEEKLY walk is something a lot of people do, but they don't always invite all their Facebook friends along.

Trinette Reimer saw a need to break down barriers in the Clarence Valley community in response to the mental health issues and give people the opportunity to get some fresh air and have a chat.

"About four weeks ago a girlfriend said 'you should start up a walking group' because of everything that had happened around town,” Mrs Reimer said.

"The whole concept was that you've got all these friends on Facebook and you don't see them, or you don't actually connect with them, you don't have that one on one conversation.

"You can talk to them on Facebook, but it's not the same as having the eye contact.”

So, a few weeks ago Mrs Reimer posted on Facebook that she would be walking to Junction Hill at 7pm on Friday and if anyone wanted to join her, they were welcome.

"The first week there were 15, this week there were only three, I've just been doing it every Friday,” she said.

Having suffered from depression and anxiety, Mrs Reimer wanted to give people the opportunity to connect with one another.

"My concept is that Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, it's there for a reason and the young ones connect with it ... but I think you can go back to all of that stuff like R U OK Day, you don't really know by texting or talking to someone on the computer, when you've got eye contact with someone, it's totally different,” Mrs Reimer said.

"It's not a fitness thing, you just go and walk, some people leave early, some people tag along behind.

"The first time I changed to three different groups and had a chat to people I hadn't seen in a while, that's what it is about.

"It started out as a personal thing, a healing thing for me, but now, like I say, it's our walking group.”

Mrs Reimer said people need to come together in response to the issues the community is facing.

"As a community we need to start doing something ... you have to step up and do something.”

Each week, Mrs Reimer takes the walkers on a different route around the Grafton area.

"Because you don't know how many people are going to turn up, you need to make it somewhere where everyone can walk, like in wheel chairs or anything,” she said.

"And then it's just if you want to walk, then walk, but if you don't (that's fine), I'm going to walk regardless.”

If you'd like to join Mrs Reimer on her walks, add her on Facebook to find out where she's walking this Friday.

