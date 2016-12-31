41°
Wanted men arrested after 200km chase

Adam Hourigan
| 31st Dec 2016 9:52 AM
An operation is underway after a shotgun was pointed at police during a pursuit south of Coffs Harbour this morning.Police from Mid North Coast Highway Patrol had stopped a white Toyota Hiace van on the Pacific Highway at North Macksville for a random breath test.The driver left the scene and pursuit was initiated, during which a shotgun was allegedly aimed at police.
An operation is underway after a shotgun was pointed at police during a pursuit south of Coffs Harbour this morning.Police from Mid North Coast Highway Patrol had stopped a white Toyota Hiace van on the Pacific Highway at North Macksville for a random breath test.The driver left the scene and pursuit was initiated, during which a shotgun was allegedly aimed at police.

Two men are due to appear in court charged over a 200km-long police pursuit through the Northern Rivers region, which ended with their arrest in the river at Ballina early this morning.

The 37-year-old man had been sought by police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command after an incident near Coffs Harbour on Sunday 11 December 2016.

Police will allege on that day the man left an RBT site on the Pacific Highway at Macksville, then pointed a firearm at pursuing officers. Despite extensive searches, the man escaped after running into bushland at Valla about 35km south of Coffs Harbour.

Investigations continued into the whereabouts of the man when, shortly before 1am today (Saturday 31 December 2016), he was sighted at Woodburn, about 35km south of Ballina.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command attempted to stop the man's van; however, they will allege the man drove at high speed to Lismore via Wyrallah Road, then onto the Bruxner Highway before turning onto Wardell Road at Alstonville and continuing to Wardell, about 12km south of Ballina.

At the South Ballina ferry terminal the van was driven into the river and two men were seen swimming away.

The Queensland airwing, PolAir, joined local police in searching for the men, and about 2.15am officers in a boat arrested them.

The men, aged 37 and 24, were taken to Lismore Police Station.

The older man has now been charged with

. Attempt to discharge firearm with intent to resist arrest

. Use offensive weapon to prevent lawful apprehension

. Destroy/damage property

. Break, enter and steal

. Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously

. Drive while licence suspended

. Use false documents

. Receive stolen property, and

. Goods in custody.

The younger man has been charged with

. Resist or hinder police officer in execution of duty

. Resist officer in execution of duty

. Receive stolen property

. Goods in custody

Both men have been refused bail to appear in Lismore Bail court this morning.

The van has been towed from the river and is being sent for forensic examination.

Wanted men arrested after 200km chase

Wanted men arrested after 200km chase

Man who allegedly pointed firearm at police RBT on December 11 arrested after being spotted at Woodburn

