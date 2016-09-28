WANTED: Volunteers for Maclean St Vinnies

CHARITABLE: Maclean's beloved Vinnies volunteers, Toni Murphy, Rosita Kirby, June Watkinson, Julie Miller and Kim Farnham are hoping to bring some more helpers into the fold.

THERE'S an argument to be made that Vinnies' op shops are as much a part of Australian culture as chiko rolls and thongs, but without volunteers they wouldn't run at all.

With the number of volunteers at Maclean's St Vincent de Pauls dwindling, help is needed to ensure its continuation.

Shop manager Kim Farnham, who has been volunteering with Vinnies for over 11 years and recently took on the manager's role, said the shop was in desperate need of volunteers.

So much so, that in the last week they were unable to open for two days last week due to lack of availability.

"Some people's circumstances change and then they aren't able to do it anymore, but all I can say to those thinking about volunteering is to do it,” Ms Farnham said.

"All our volunteers are friendly, and we all get along very well together, and I really enjoy the company. If I didn't enjoy it so much, I wouldn't be here.”

Having worked in retail prior to helping at Vinnies, Ms Farnham said it was a great way to learn new things.

The Vinnies Maclean team currently includes volunteers of all ages and all walks of life, offering diverse skills and experience.

"We need sorters to sort the donations when they come in and get them ready for sale, and we need people in the shop to serve customers and make sure everything is clean and tidy and as it should be,” Ms Farnham said.

"Some of our volunteers have been here for 20 or 30 years, or even longer in some cases. It's the incredible work of these volunteers that keeps the society operating in our community and providing help to people who need it.”

Long-standing volunteer Toni Murphy added that "every day is different, so it keeps your mind active and your body moving”.

"We hear some really sad and desperate stories from people who come in to get help. It does make you feel good to be able to help these people.”

If you think you might be able to spare some time to help, head down to the Vinnies shop in Maclean, or phone 0428 977 454 for more information.