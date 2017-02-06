Wanted Yamba man cops a spray from police

CHARGED: A man has been arrested over the vandalism of two windows at the Clarence River Fishermen's Co-operative in Yamba.

CAPSICUM spray has been used to subdue a Yamba man wanted by police in relation to two separate incidents.

About 12.40am on Saturday a large rock was thrown through a window at the front of the the Clarence River Fishermen's Co-op at Yamba. A gas cylinder was also damaged during the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

At about 3am that morning police located a 27-year-old man at the Yamba sporting grounds. Police allege the man resisted arrest, prompting them to use OC spray.

The man was also wanted in connection with the illegal entry of a white ute in The Halyard at Yamba. The vehicle was moved from its original location before being abandoned in the middle of the road.

The man has been charged with a number of offences including take and drive conveyance without consent, destroy or damage property, resist arrest and intimidate a police officer.

He is expected to appear in Grafton Local Court on March 13.