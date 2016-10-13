Warning as ocean swells rise

A powerful south swell is expected along the NSW coastline on Thursday.

SURF lifesavers and the Bureau of Meteorology have issued a warning to swimmers, surfers, rock fishers, and boat users to exercise caution in the water with deceptively powerful conditions expected along the New South Wales coast on Thursday.

The warning is in place for coastline stretching from the South Coast through to Seal Rocks, although Northern NSW and the Far North Coast could potentially experience the conditions in the evening as the swell travels north.

The swell was expected to gradually intensify overnight on Wednesday before peaking at around three metres throughout Thursday.

Early forecasts indicate that the swell will ease into Friday to between 1.5-2 metres; however, conditions could remain stronger offshore.

A swell period of around 10 seconds has been forecast for much of NSW with rock fishers in particular urged to be aware of deceptive conditions especially when getting onto and off exposed platforms.

NSW Lifesaving Officer Shaun Hudson has urged all beachgoers not to take any unnecessary risks especially as volunteer surf lifesavers aren't on patrol on weekdays.

"The best advice we can give people is to be aware of their environment and the changing conditions. Take the time to study a recent weather forecast before heading out and let others know what your plans are,” Mr Hudson said.

"Weather forecasts are continually updated and it's important to make sure you are aware of the best possible information.

"We do have lifesaving assets in place to respond to any coastal emergency but the best defence is for people to use their common sense and look out for their own and others safety.”

General Safety Tips During Dangerous Surf Conditions:

Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock-shelves.

Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red & yellow flags. See www.beachsafe.org.au for patrolled locations/times.

Check the official Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast before undertaking rock fishing and water activities.

Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket.

If witnessing an in-water emergency dial 000 - Police.