Warning: Damaging winds and large hailstones likely

31st Oct 2016 2:12 PM
The North Coast Storm Chaser's weather map for today.
The North Coast Storm Chaser's weather map for today.

THE Clarence Valley is right in the predicted path of a storm front passing through the north of New South Wales this afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones across an area from Iluka in the north to Kempsey in the south and reaching west to the Great Dividing Range.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Dorrigo, Ebor, Glenreagh, Nambucca Heads and Macksville.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Thursday's storm in Yamba.
Thursday's storm in Yamba. Waz Powter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bureau of meteorology clarence valley storm warning

The Clarence Valley is right in the predicted path of a storm front passing through the north of New South Wales this afternoon

