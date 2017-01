Samantha Elley Full Profile Login to follow

IT'S not the most well-defined version of a morning glory cloud formation, but it was still a sight to see first thing this morning as it preceded an early storm.

These photos were taken from Woodburn and show a possibe rare, meteorological phenomenon consisting of a low-level atmospheric solitary wave and associated cloud.

Even if it wasn't a morning glory cloud, it was still lovely to watch and take in the lower temperatures that accompanied it.