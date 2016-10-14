20°
News

WATCH OUT: Dodgy tree loppers in town

Bill North
| 14th Oct 2016 10:58 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TIP OFF from The Daily Examiner has exposed at least two itinerant traders in Grafton posing as tree loppers.

Earlier this week The Daily Examiner responded to a concerned resident's suspicion that 'Victorian licence-plated tree loppers' were 'door-knocking in South Grafton', by alerting NSW Fair Trading.

Today NSW Fair Trading confirmed the reports of two itinerant traders who cold-called vulnerable people, used scare tactics to secure work and charged exorbitant rates once the work was complete.

NSW Fair Trading Commissioner, Rod Stowe, outlined concerns that the dodgy traders were manipulating vulnerable people to secure work.

"In one instance, it is alleged that the dodgy traders advised an elderly person that they were sent to inspect and remove a dangerous tree," Mr Stowe said.

"The traders then proceeded to charge $3,000 for the job, despite a local service previously quoting just $1,200. The traders then failed to issue an invoice."

It is important that consumers note that under the Australian Consumer Law, cooling off periods automatically apply to unsolicited sales where the goods or services are valued over $100, and that payment cannot be sought during the cooling off period.

A Fair Trading investigator in Grafton has advised that the two men and their distinctive fluorescent green Hino truck with a yellow chipper trailer and Victorian number plates has not been seen in the area for more than 24 hours.

"At this stage we believe the trader has moved on," Mr Stowe said.

"We have concerns that these dodgy traders may find more victims as they move around regional New South Wales."

Customers considering engaging any trader to carry out works to their home should make sure the trader holds a licence that is current and valid for the work they will be doing.

Licence checks are free and can be completed online at www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au, or by calling 13 32 20.  

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  scam tree lopper

LETTER: Principal should be sacked

LETTER: Principal should be sacked

CONCERNED resident calls for school principal to be sacked over the display of a photograph of gagged women at a recent graduation ceremony.

Idea to lift debt ceiling alarm bells for mayor's ears

Newly elected mayor Jim Simmons in his council office.

Cr Simmons expresses concern about debt review recommendation

Has the Phillip Hughes blame game gone far enough?

EXACERBATED: A coronial inquiry into the on-field death of cricketer Phillip Hughes has investigated the claim that NSW pace bowler Doug Bollinger allegedly sledged the South Australian batsman before his accidental death days after being struck in the base of the skull by a bouncer.

The BEHIND THE DESK team have their say on the coronial inquest

WATCH OUT: Dodgy tree loppers in town

Scammers go out on a limb to disguise themselves as tree loppers

Local Partners

Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

WHILE farmers in the west are dealing with floods, Clarence Valley is in the grip of a worsening drought and increased fire danger.

What a feeling: Showroom brings fashion parade to life

Reigning Junior Jacaranda Queen Laura Wall gets into the spirit of this year's fashion parade which will be held in the showroom at Grafton Toyota in South Grafton.

Jacaranda Fashion Parade changes up its catwalk with a new location.

8 things to do this weekend

FIRE TWIRL: Yamba teenager Nick Evans performs at Surfing the Coldstream.

Surfing the Coldstream, Grassroots Variety Show and much more ...

Latest deals and offers

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

BRITISH actor relishes the chance to travel and discover some of Australia’s tangible history in his TV series Islands of Australia.

  • TV

  • 14th Oct 2016 12:00 PM

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

Huge weekend of Clarence Valley entertainment

Grizzlee Train are just one of the superb live acts you can catch in the Clarence this weekend.

Surfing the Coldstream Festival leads weekend entertainment charge

Exclusive Waterfront Living In Edgewater

14 Edgewater Close, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $1095000 Fully...

Combining the best lifestyle with the most sought after position in Yamba this absolute waterfront family home which is being offered fully furnished with brand...

Two For One!

Unit 2/1-5 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Town House 2 2 1 $445,000

We now bring to the market this spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse - it will be the one not to miss. With two amazing views to enjoy for the price of one...

HOT Sellers offer Waterfront Hobby Farm

1945 Pacific Highway, Cowper 2460

House 3 1 2 $545,000

With all the various activities that are available at this 24 acre waterfront hobby farm the property is calling for "the outdoors type" of person/family to come...

Another Sold by the Palmers Village Resident Specialist

3-5 Dalley Street, Palmers Island 2463

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Sold to the first person and more people in waiting

OFF GRID LIVING

Tucabia 2462

Rural 1 1 $275,000

Wanting to escape the hectic town life and get back to basics, enjoy nature and become fully self sufficient, then this is a must to inspect. Predominately...

Refurbished Yamba Unit right in the CBD

7- 17 BEACH STREET, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $307,000

Very attractive and private unit refurbished beautifully with the convenience of walking to everything. Just across the road you have cafes, grocery stores...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 Auction Friday...

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!!

14 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 2 2 $ 269,000

Slices of history rich property are highly sought after and 14 Coldstream Street is certainly no different. Situated in the picturesque town of Ulmarra, this...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

WOOMBAH AT IT&#39;S BEST

552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000

This 3.4 acre selectively cleared block has the lot! Superb privacy from its location at the end of a sealed road. The size of the block gives the feeling of...

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA