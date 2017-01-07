Watch the piggies fly at Iluka

THE Iluka Bowls Club will be the host again to one of the most unique races seen in the Clarence Vallet Sunday, and there's a twist in the tail.

The club will host the second "Pignic” Race Day at the rear of the club, with fun for all the family.

Organised in conjunction to raise money for the Iluka Woombah Rotary Club, the day will start at 10.30am with market stalls, face painting, jumping castle and a BBQ lunch available.

From midday, it's time to watch the piggies fly, with specially trained racing pigs working their way through the course to find their rewards.

Bring the kids to cheer on their favourite colour, and if you're up for a flutter, there are raffles and calcutta's before every race.

All proceeds go to charity, and full bar facilities are available.

So don't be hammed in this weekend, bring the whole family to a great day on the lawn at Iluka.