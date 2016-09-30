Waterview Heights home burns to the ground

A TWO storey home in Waterview Heights has been reduced to rubble overnight.

RFS Clarence Valley district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said firefighters were called to the residence in Friars Lane just before 6pm last night, but were unable to save the Queensland plantation-style brick and weatherboard home.

"By all accounts, the fire took hold very quickly and was unable to be extinguished by the property owner," he said.

"The house was full involved on arrival and fire operations were applied to bring the situation under control."

The cause is being investigated, but it is believed the fire was sparked as a result of a resident using an angle grinder under the house.

Police said the man sustained minor burns removing a bird cage, but did not require further treatment.

The possibility of asbestos in the building has also been flagged by authorities.