We rate the Jacaranda performances

Adam Hourigan
| 3rd Nov 2016 6:56 PM Updated: 7:35 PM
Westlawn asked the audience to Name that film in their performance at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday.
Adam Hourigan

It takes months of preparation to perform a skit on Jacaranda Thursday. Costumes, rehearsals, not to mention the occasional liquid assistance needed to embarrass yourself in front of the town. But for those brave enough to take part, the prized Gold Cup awaits the victors. If you missed out on all the action, we'll give you a brief, and maybe slightly cheeky rundown on what happend on the stage today.

Photos
View Gallery

 

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL

Clarence Valley Council's lip sync battle performance at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday.
Adam Hourigan

 

THE council's lip-sync battle may be the only time I want to hear more out of Donald Trump's mouth.

As one of a star-studded line-up of judges, the big bureaucrats sang, mimed and danced their way through some of the trickier issues of the Clarence Valley.

Clarence Valley Council's lip sync battle performance at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday.
Adam Hourigan

There were bridges, frogs, unpopular ports and a highway to hell complete with a committed AC/DC vocal in a performance that threatened to go longer than a council meeting.

Rating: 4 rates rises out of 5.



 

 

 

 

 

CRANES

CRANES Not So Sweet Charity performance at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday.
Adam Hourigan

 

THEY may be BRATS in name, but the CRANES team were was so sweet a sight it outshone the fairy floss mountain forming in the front row of children.

The CRANES team was were defending Gold Cup champion and used the mountain of prizemoney to add more feathers than a bird show to the performance.

 

Dancing through three songs, they it got the Jacaranda Party feeling the rhythm of life and smiled all the way to the top prize.

RATING: 5 out of 5 feather boas.

 

CROWE HORWATH

Crowe Horwath's Olympic themed performance at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday.
Adam Hourigan

 

HAVE you ever had a morning where you just wished you didn't have to wear pants? No trouble for the team at Crowe Horwarth, whose MC fearlessly hosted its their Olympics feast sans trouser.

Taking in a stirring opening ceremony, the team members managed to keep the

Crowe Horwath's Olympic themed performance at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday.
Adam Hourigan

ir feet on the ground for some walkingers, take the big hits in boxing, and stay synchronised with the music through the swimming section.

The highlight of the show was a equestrian display, complete with green jackets and Gangnam Style points awarded for moves that earned points.

Rating: 3.5 Olympic rings out of 5.

 

WESTLAWN FINANCE

 

Westlawn asked the audience to Name that film in their performance at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday.
Adam Hourigan

 

AT first I was afraid, I was petrified. As Westlawn's Priscilla tribute came onto stage with a flourish, and there are things that cannot be unseen.   But no fear, for their its movie- based skit had Ghostbusters strong enough to defeat a ghost in the CD player. There was also an ABBA tribute that met its meeting their Waterloo, and a chilling rendition of a children's classic.   Everyone got a go, with alien fights and giant scary monsters. The highlight was a performance that was more flash than dance.  

Everyone got a go, with alien fights and giant scary monsters. The highlight was a performance that was more flash than dance.

Rating: 4 buckets of popcorn out of 5.

