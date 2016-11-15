25°
Weed accusation doesn't fly with police

Clair Morton
15th Nov 2016

A GRAFTON man who allegedly accused police officers of planting a bag of cannabis on him will appear in court on drug offences.

The 29-year-old was driving a black Audi A4 sedan through Grafton about 7.30pm yesterday, when his vehicle was stopped in Crown St by patrolling officers due to "suspicious" activity.

As they searched the man, who they say became increasingly aggressive, a plastic resealable bag containing a quantity of cannabis is alleged to have fallen to the ground from the waistband of his shorts.

Police said the man stated it wasn't his and allegedly accused the officers of planting the bag.

A female associated from a house where police had stopped the car then came out and became aggressive to Police before being given direction to not interfere.

A further search of the car is alleged to have located hidden cash and more cannabis.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said cannabis was playing a significant issue within the local command, and particularly affecting community safety.

"People just don't understand how problematic it is; it is absolutely strangling this community," he said.

The man received a court attendance notice for possession of cannabis and will appear in court on the December 5.

Grafton Daily Examiner

cannabis coffs/clarence police

