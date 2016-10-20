GIG GUIDE: Check out live music across the Clarence

Tonight
- Hayley Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Wanderland, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Phat Tracta, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Mick Bateman, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Living Proof, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Double Trouble, 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Fuzzy Muppets, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Fuzz Garden Duo, Maclean Hotel.
- Adam Brown, Yamba Golf Club.
- Connecting Souls, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Midnight Oil, The Angels, The Divinyls Tribute Show, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Jay Hoad, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- The Rat Pack Show with Sophistication dinner/show, 7.30pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Double Trouble, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- The Stunned Mullets, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- G&T Trio, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Jock Barnes, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming soon
- October 24-30: Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey, Calliope via Ulmarra
- October 29: Rocky Horror Dinner Show, 6.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- October 30: One show only: An Afternoon at the Proms, 2pm. Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- November 5: Kasey Chambers, Grafton District Services Club.
- November 4-13: Annie the Musical, Maclean Civic Centre and Yamba Bowling Club.
- November 11: Sara Storer, Maclean Bowling Club.
- November 13: Streeton Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
- November 18: Allensworth, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- November 20: Kallidad, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.