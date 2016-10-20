25°
GIG GUIDE: Check out live music across the Clarence

Lesley Apps
| 20th Oct 2016 3:54 PM Updated: 3:54 PM
JACARANDA FESTIVAL: The popular Afternoon at the Proms is back at the Saraton Theatre on October 30.
JACARANDA FESTIVAL: The popular Afternoon at the Proms is back at the Saraton Theatre on October 30.

Tonight

  • Hayley Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Wanderland, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Phat Tracta, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Mick Bateman, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Living Proof, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Double Trouble, 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Fuzzy Muppets, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Fuzz Garden Duo, Maclean Hotel.
  • Adam Brown, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Connecting Souls, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Midnight Oil, The Angels, The Divinyls Tribute Show, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Jay Hoad, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Rat Pack Show with Sophistication dinner/show, 7.30pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Double Trouble, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • The Stunned Mullets, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • G&T Trio, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Jock Barnes, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming soon

  • October 24-30: Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey, Calliope via Ulmarra
  • October 29: Rocky Horror Dinner Show, 6.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • October 30: One show only: An Afternoon at the Proms, 2pm. Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • November 5: Kasey Chambers, Grafton District Services Club.
  • November 4-13: Annie the Musical, Maclean Civic Centre and Yamba Bowling Club.
  • November 11: Sara Storer, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • November 13: Streeton Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
  • November 18: Allensworth, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • November 20: Kallidad, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
