Welcome to wonderful Jacaranda Thursday

3rd Nov 2016 6:03 AM Updated: 6:04 AM
Jacaranda president Kristen Smith shows off her Wonder Woman outfit in preparation for Jacaranda Thursday at the Telstra Store Grafton.
Jacaranda president Kristen Smith shows off her Wonder Woman outfit in preparation for Jacaranda Thursday at the Telstra Store Grafton.

IT'S Jacaranda Thursday, when the central business district of Grafton lets their hair down and dresses up in all manner of getups.

But the job of Jacaranda president has been so busy, today they're replacing her with Wonder Woman.

"I hadn't thought of it like that," president Kristen Smith laughed.

Kristen, along with her Telstra Store staff, will dress up as different characters for Jacaranda Thursday , and Kristen says she'll keep her Wonder Woman costume for her official duties.

"I've got to present the business awards at Market Square, so I'll keep this on," she said.

"And after that, I just want to get among the festivities, go see the business skits, and get out and meet the community."

The Daily Examiner is the major sponsor of Jacaranda Thursday, and will be out covering all the action from the day's festivities.

Businesses such as Elders, WHK, Westlawn and last year's Gold Cup winners CRANES will all hold performances in the street from 9am, with them giving one last rendition on the stage at Market Square starting at 1pm.

There are market stalls throughout Prince St, and entertainment on the Market Square stage all morning from 9am.

PROGRAM:

Market Square & Grafton CBD

6am - 8.30am Free BBQ breakfast at Market Square

6am - 3pm Entertainment, Vendors & Amusements at Market Square

8am - 2.30pm Jacaranda Markets on Prince Street - Over 100 stalls

9.30am - 5.30pm Out of the Box Clarence Valley Youth Art, Workshops & Activities at Out of the Box Cafe, Market Square, Grafton

10am - 11am Royal Meet & Greet with the Jacaranda Queen & Royal Party at Market Square

10am- 2pm Official Grafton Jacaranda Festival Souvenir & Information pop up shop in Grafton Shoppingworld, also popping up in Market Square

8.45am - 12noon Business Rose Bowl Performances & Dress ups throughout the CBD

CRANES Community Support Programs - 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am

Clarence Valley Council - 9am, 10am, 11am

Crowe Horwath - 9am, 10am, 11am

Elders Real Estate Grafton - 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am

First National Real Estate Ford & Dougherty - 9:15am, 10:15am, 11:15am

Westlawn - 9:45am, 10:45am, 11:45am

1pm - 3pm Business Gold Cup Performances on stage at Market Square

Jacaranda Hotel Grafton - Double Shot in the carpark from 2-6pm, BBQ all afternoon from 1.30pm

The Clocktower Restaurant & Hotel - Ben Francis Band +DJ Set 2-6pm, lunch until 3pm

Roches Family Hotel - Tangled from 2-6pm, open for lunch & dinner

Vines at 139 - open from 7am for breakfast & lunch, live entertainment "Concern for the Bees" from 1pm

GDSC - Open 9.30am, 8pm lock out, lunch & dinner, members draws, cash draws & pick your prize

The Grafton Hotel - Open from 9.30am

Crown Hotel Motel - Open from 10am, lunch from 12noon and dinner from 6pm

Village Green Hotel - Open from 10am, open for lunch & dinner

Hotel Motel 5 - Five Mile - Open from 10am-7pm, serving lunch

Grafton Daily Examiner
Jacaranda Thursday is here, and there's lots to see and do as the town goes a little purple crazy.

