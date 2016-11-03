Welcome to wonderful Jacaranda Thursday

IT'S Jacaranda Thursday, when the central business district of Grafton lets their hair down and dresses up in all manner of getups.
But the job of Jacaranda president has been so busy, today they're replacing her with Wonder Woman.
"I hadn't thought of it like that," president Kristen Smith laughed.
Kristen, along with her Telstra Store staff, will dress up as different characters for Jacaranda Thursday , and Kristen says she'll keep her Wonder Woman costume for her official duties.
"I've got to present the business awards at Market Square, so I'll keep this on," she said.
"And after that, I just want to get among the festivities, go see the business skits, and get out and meet the community."
The Daily Examiner is the major sponsor of Jacaranda Thursday, and will be out covering all the action from the day's festivities.
Businesses such as Elders, WHK, Westlawn and last year's Gold Cup winners CRANES will all hold performances in the street from 9am, with them giving one last rendition on the stage at Market Square starting at 1pm.
There are market stalls throughout Prince St, and entertainment on the Market Square stage all morning from 9am.
PROGRAM:
Market Square & Grafton CBD
6am - 8.30am Free BBQ breakfast at Market Square
6am - 3pm Entertainment, Vendors & Amusements at Market Square
8am - 2.30pm Jacaranda Markets on Prince Street - Over 100 stalls
9.30am - 5.30pm Out of the Box Clarence Valley Youth Art, Workshops & Activities at Out of the Box Cafe, Market Square, Grafton
10am - 11am Royal Meet & Greet with the Jacaranda Queen & Royal Party at Market Square
10am- 2pm Official Grafton Jacaranda Festival Souvenir & Information pop up shop in Grafton Shoppingworld, also popping up in Market Square
8.45am - 12noon Business Rose Bowl Performances & Dress ups throughout the CBD
CRANES Community Support Programs - 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am
Clarence Valley Council - 9am, 10am, 11am
Crowe Horwath - 9am, 10am, 11am
Elders Real Estate Grafton - 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am
First National Real Estate Ford & Dougherty - 9:15am, 10:15am, 11:15am
Westlawn - 9:45am, 10:45am, 11:45am
1pm - 3pm Business Gold Cup Performances on stage at Market Square
Jacaranda Hotel Grafton - Double Shot in the carpark from 2-6pm, BBQ all afternoon from 1.30pm
The Clocktower Restaurant & Hotel - Ben Francis Band +DJ Set 2-6pm, lunch until 3pm
Roches Family Hotel - Tangled from 2-6pm, open for lunch & dinner
Vines at 139 - open from 7am for breakfast & lunch, live entertainment "Concern for the Bees" from 1pm
GDSC - Open 9.30am, 8pm lock out, lunch & dinner, members draws, cash draws & pick your prize
The Grafton Hotel - Open from 9.30am
Crown Hotel Motel - Open from 10am, lunch from 12noon and dinner from 6pm
Village Green Hotel - Open from 10am, open for lunch & dinner
Hotel Motel 5 - Five Mile - Open from 10am-7pm, serving lunch