Well timed win out of the blue for Sherrie-Lee

WINNER: The Daily Examiner editor David Moase presenting Sherrie-Lee Rediger with her prize of a new Nikon D750 camera.

IT'S A good thing Sherrie-Lee Rediger decided to hold off on her camera upgrade, after she was announced as the winner of a brand new Nikon D750 camera.

Picking up her prize yesterday, Ms Rediger said she was excited to start practising with her new camera.

"I want to get more into my photography, so this comes in very handy with the photos I want to take," she said.

"My daughter has claimed my old camera, and has won a few prizes at the Grafton Show with her photography, so she is starting to get into it as well."

Picked at random as the winner from the thousands of entries for the competition, Ms Rediger said she was still shocked that she won the Australian Regional Media competition which she entered after reading The Daily Examiner.

"I didn't believe it to begin with," she said.

"I think I sent a couple of emails back to make sure I had actually won. I had honestly forgotten I had entered in the competition, because it was quite a while ago, and I didn't think anything more of it.

"I'm really, really excited. It was out of the blue, but I'm so happy."

Ms Rediger said she enjoys taking portrait photographs of her children, as well as scenic landscapes.

"I love taking photos of the beach, I take a lot of photos down at the beach, and just anything that catches my eye," she said.

"Not long ago I sat down at Coffs beach on the rocks and watched the surfers and just sat there for hours taking photos, and got some pretty good ones with my old camera, so imagine what I will be able to do with this one.

"It's great to capture a moment in time and it's something you can keep, you've got those memories and you can go back to it and remember it, as well as share it with others."