25°
Sport

Westlawn veteran Toast of the town after timely knock

15th Nov 2016 3:44 PM
EXPERIENCED HITTER: GDSC Easts Gary Connor hit a classy 91 against Coutts Crossing Blue.
EXPERIENCED HITTER: GDSC Easts Gary Connor hit a classy 91 against Coutts Crossing Blue. Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CRCA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Despite morning showers it was an afternoon for the batsman in Clarence River Cricket Association matches on Saturday.

Determination at the crease proved the difference in several matches with batsman who were willing to knuckle down rewarded on the scorecard.

Westlawn's experienced middle-order hitter Jason Rainbow played a conservative knock against Tucabia-Copmanhurst to see out a tight spell of bowling from representative left arm duo Brayden Pardoe and Brad Chard.

Rainbow refused to quit against the classy bowling attack, not giving an opportunity until he was dropped on 92, before finishing on a deserved 122.

The dogged innings of Rainbow, which stamped his return to cricket after several away from the sport, has earned him Toast Cricketer of the Week honours for Premier League.

It was a similar case in GDSC Third Grade action where a determined innings from GDSC Easts top order hitter Gary Connor netted him a classy 91 runs against Coutts Crossing Blue.

Connor's knock rewarded in Third Grade

An in-form Connor who is averaging more than 50 so far this season dispatched the reigning premiers' bowling attack to all parts of Lower Fisher Park scoring 11 boundaries and six maximums.

Connor then came out to open the bowling attack for the side claiming three scalps as Easts bowled Coutts out 73-runs short of their 218 total.

His effort was closely matched by Tucabia Copmanhurst's Sam Herd, who came to the crease at 3 for 87 chasing Westlawn 9 for 190 and played a lone hand, until the last batsman Kevin Wightman joined him at 9 for 128. The pair proceeded to put on 63 runs for the last wicket and guide their side to an unlikely victory.

Herd finished on 68 not out and Wightman on 11 not out. Stuart Jonklaas was the thorn in Tucabia's side, taking 5 for 22 off 5.1 overs.

Lloyd claims his first five-wicket haul of the season

In second grade Tucabia-Copmanhurst's Scott Lloyd won the award back for the bowlers after he single-handedly dismantled the GDSC Easts second innings claiming 5 for 44 from 10 overs.

In a match where Tucabia captain Greg Mears had competitively declared at 140-4 last week, Tucabia relied on their strike bowlers to back up the captain's decision.

Lloyd responded by taking a couple of top order scalps and then ripped through thelower middle order to claim his first five wicket haul of the 2016/17 season.

TOAST OF THE TOWN: Each weekly winner receives a $10 voucher to be spent at Toast Espresso on Prince St, Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner
12 jobs on offer in the Clarence Valley now

12 jobs on offer in the Clarence Valley now

HOSPITALITY workers, labourers and managers are just some of the jobs being advertised currently around the Clarence Valley.

New hotel owner wastes no time to add his own touches

New owner of the Rest Point Hotel in Copmanhurst Marcus Chad.

Marcus Chad has big plans to put his pub on the map

LETTER: Attack shows contempt for community well-being

Ian Saunders, candidate for Clarence Valley Council.

You be the judge on who has delivered for the community

Westlawn veteran Toast of the town after timely knock

EXPERIENCED HITTER: GDSC Easts Gary Connor hit a classy 91 against Coutts Crossing Blue.

Rainbow signalled his return to cricket with a bang

Local Partners

Strong contingent qualify for nationals

Six juniors from Grafton Physical Culture Club will contest the Australian titles

New hotel owner wastes no time to add his own touches

New owner of the Rest Point Hotel in Copmanhurst Marcus Chad.

Marcus Chad has big plans to put his pub on the map

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Fundraising trivia night in honour of Jodie Spears

Jodie Spears

Community to come out in force to support family

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

HEIDI Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children, and she's no longer worried about her shape.

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers' Closer

Actress reveals singing voice.

She sings in an acoustic cover of Chainsmokers' smash Closer.

Ralph Fiennes wins big at Evening Standard Theatre Awards

The winners from the 2016 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Blue singer Duncan James rushed to hospital

Blue singer Duncan James was rushed to hospital

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling doesn't think she's quite there yet with screenplays

"Ape in heels": Racist slur targets Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama has been called an "Ape in heels" by a property developer in West Virginia, whose social media post was praised by the county's mayor.

“I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.”

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

YOUR ACRES ARE AWAITING!

8 Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

Residential Land Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers ... $200,000-$300...

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers say Let's go to Auction' you know that they are committed to a sale and there is nothing as enticing...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

Time For A Change?

36 William Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This property is perfect for first home owners and investors alike. The home is set at the back of the fully fenced battle axed block and provides a flood free...

Solid Investment...

104 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $375,000

Milton Street has always been one that is respected amongst circles and #104, just a stone's throw from North Street, is certainly no exception. Within easy...

Retiree&#39;s Delight At A Great Price

35/1 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 1 $299,000

Security and Enjoyment! Just two of the many factors that make living in Palm Lake Over 50's Resort so inviting. On offer is this terrific well maintained 3...

Explore the Possibilities - Developer Special

72 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Presenting an abundance of possibilities with your own flair to restore, redesign, revamp or redevelop. Are you on the path way to prosperity? Or a...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!