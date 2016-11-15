Westlawn veteran Toast of the town after timely knock

CRCA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Despite morning showers it was an afternoon for the batsman in Clarence River Cricket Association matches on Saturday.

Determination at the crease proved the difference in several matches with batsman who were willing to knuckle down rewarded on the scorecard.

Westlawn's experienced middle-order hitter Jason Rainbow played a conservative knock against Tucabia-Copmanhurst to see out a tight spell of bowling from representative left arm duo Brayden Pardoe and Brad Chard.

Rainbow refused to quit against the classy bowling attack, not giving an opportunity until he was dropped on 92, before finishing on a deserved 122.

The dogged innings of Rainbow, which stamped his return to cricket after several away from the sport, has earned him Toast Cricketer of the Week honours for Premier League.

It was a similar case in GDSC Third Grade action where a determined innings from GDSC Easts top order hitter Gary Connor netted him a classy 91 runs against Coutts Crossing Blue.

Connor's knock rewarded in Third Grade

An in-form Connor who is averaging more than 50 so far this season dispatched the reigning premiers' bowling attack to all parts of Lower Fisher Park scoring 11 boundaries and six maximums.

Connor then came out to open the bowling attack for the side claiming three scalps as Easts bowled Coutts out 73-runs short of their 218 total.

His effort was closely matched by Tucabia Copmanhurst's Sam Herd, who came to the crease at 3 for 87 chasing Westlawn 9 for 190 and played a lone hand, until the last batsman Kevin Wightman joined him at 9 for 128. The pair proceeded to put on 63 runs for the last wicket and guide their side to an unlikely victory.

Herd finished on 68 not out and Wightman on 11 not out. Stuart Jonklaas was the thorn in Tucabia's side, taking 5 for 22 off 5.1 overs.

Lloyd claims his first five-wicket haul of the season

In second grade Tucabia-Copmanhurst's Scott Lloyd won the award back for the bowlers after he single-handedly dismantled the GDSC Easts second innings claiming 5 for 44 from 10 overs.

In a match where Tucabia captain Greg Mears had competitively declared at 140-4 last week, Tucabia relied on their strike bowlers to back up the captain's decision.

Lloyd responded by taking a couple of top order scalps and then ripped through thelower middle order to claim his first five wicket haul of the 2016/17 season.

