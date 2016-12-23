27°
News

WHAT A RACQUET: Are we upset with council? Yes we are

Beryl May | 23rd Dec 2016 10:30 AM
Judy Gibson and Beryl May at the Minnie Water Tennis Courts, where the tennis club have been locked out of the club house by Council in a rent dispute.
Judy Gibson and Beryl May at the Minnie Water Tennis Courts, where the tennis club have been locked out of the club house by Council in a rent dispute. Caitlan Charles

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ON WEDNESDAY, May 30, our usual group of tennis players arrived at the Minnie Water Tennis Club to find we were locked out of our clubhouse and no reason was given for this action.

This meant - no tennis balls, nowhere to sit out of the sun and, of course, no chairs in which to sit as all our equipment is stored in the clubhouse.

Great shiny new locks were installed by a locksmith from Grafton who had to travel out to Minnie Water to install them at substantial cost to ratepayers.

>> LOCKED OUT: Club members return serve on lease deal

I have been playing there since 1985 and since this time our members have applied for grants, borrowed money from Ulmarra Council (and paid it back by running cake stalls, raffles, etc) and put hours of voluntary labour into building the clubhouse which was officially opened in 1988.

The clubhouse is situated on council land but was built, maintained and paid for by the Minnie Water Tennis Club members. All maintenance on the courts and clubhouse has been carried out by voluntary labour since the inception of the tennis facilities.

This is a much-needed social and sporting outlet for our small village and visitors from Guyra, Tamworth, Newcastle and Brisbane are members of our club and regularly play with us.

We have been informed we will not be let back into the clubhouse until after we meet with council regarding outstanding issues, one of which is the signing of a 10-year lease which we don't want and have never applied for because the conditions of this lease are unaffordable for our club which collects only $500 per year for court hire fees.

So, are we upset with council? Yes we are. One also wonders how many other tennis locations and other sporting bodies have had the same bullying tactics from the Clarence Valley Council - beware they are coming to get you.

By the way, I am 86 years old and had to sit on the ground under a tree while waiting for my turn to play tennis.

Beryl May, Minnie Water

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley council minnie water tennis club

GoFundMe set up to help Powell family

GoFundMe set up to help Powell family

The community are raising money to help support the Emma Powell's family woth a GoFundMe page

Video to promote CVC Community Plan

There was standing room only at the Yamba Golf Club yesterday for the launch of a campaign for 24-hour policing in Yamba.

Plan to reflect what community wants to see in the Valley's future

COMMENT: Tragic losses hard to bear

No Caption

"Our hearts go out to all those who have lost people they love."

Your Christmas weekend gig guide

Lisa Hunt will perform her Forever Soul show at the Maclean Bowling Club on December 23.

Soul queen Lisa Hunt leads an impressive festive line-up

Local Partners

GoFundMe set up to help Powell family

The community are raising money to help support the Emma Powell's family woth a GoFundMe page

Year in review: The biggest moments of May 2016

Artist Bronwyn Bancroftin front of one of her works in her exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery Colours of Australia.

The Daily Examiner continues its look back at the year that was.

League boys back to defend King of the River crown

BACK ON THE BULL: Grafton Ghosts lock forward Ben McLennan will lead the Ghosts, including Todd Cameron and Danny Wicks, into their title defence in the King of the River Super League Steer Ride Challenge during the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo at the Maclean Showground.

Rugby league players ready to trade cleats for spurs

10 things to do in the Clarence this festive season

Christmas lights display on the corner of Edinburgh Cr and Celtic Ct, Townsend.

Want to know where to buy a coffee on Christmas Day?

Complete guide to Clarence Valley's best Christmas lights

Christmas lights display - 'Santa flying to the moon' - in Potaroo Place, Townsend.

Videos and interactive maps for Grafton, Maclean, Townsend and Yamba

Your Christmas weekend gig guide

Your Christmas weekend gig guide

Plenty of live entertainment around the Clarence over the Christmas period

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Something for Everybody!

1/16 Parkview cresent, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325000

This quality two bedroom unit is perfect for first home buyers, investors or those just looking to downsize! Located close to Yamba shopping fair, public...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

Buy Now Benefit Later

1/54 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Town House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Looking for an investment property with good rental income? Well look no further! 1/54 Mary Street Grafton ticks all the boxes. Being close to schools, the...

Sure to Impress!

15 Eggins Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Tucked away in one of Westlawn's most sought-after locations, 15 Eggins Street is the kind of property that is sure to attract attention. Having undergone numerous...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas followed by three large sized rooms, the great size of...

A home best enjoyed with Lambrusco and a Mezze Plate with friends

5 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 3 $350,000

With a distinct and very elegant Mediterranean design, 5 Strauss Place is a home that anybody in the market should consider. Not only is Strauss Place a quiet...

Large Two Bedroom Townhouse

2/91 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This large two bedroom townhouse is in a very handy position in the main street close to shops the river, Bowls Club and Sedgers Reef Hotel. Downstairs we have the...

SECURE WATER, PRODUCTIVE LAND, A CREEK AND APPROVED GRANNY FLAT - ACT NOW

107 Whiteman Creek Road, The Whiteman 2460

Rural 4 3 4 REDUCED $515000

JUST 20km from town on a sweeping bend of the clear-flowing Whiteman Creek this gem of a property is ideal for those seeking space and a hobby farm...

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!