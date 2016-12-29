36°
News

What a year: NSW's biggest stories of 2016

ARM Newsdesk
and Chris Calcino | 29th Dec 2016 11:17 AM
Suspended Auburn Deputy Mayor Salim Mehajer leaves Burwood Local Court in Sydney after being cleared of charges of intimidation after allegedly threatening Bruce Herat, the father of Lindt Cafe siege victim Joel Herat.
Suspended Auburn Deputy Mayor Salim Mehajer leaves Burwood Local Court in Sydney after being cleared of charges of intimidation after allegedly threatening Bruce Herat, the father of Lindt Cafe siege victim Joel Herat. MICK TSIKAS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE HIT the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but even a trip overseas could not keep him off the front page.

Controversy has dogged former Auburn deputy mayor and self-styled playboy Salim Mehajer since his lavish 2015 wedding that incensed Lidcombe locals.

It included four helicopters, a seaplane, a jet flyover, blocked-off streets and very upset neighbours.

Things got worse for the flashy property developer this year, with the New South Wales Government sacking Auburn City Council amid allegations of improper conduct.

A string of court cases followed, including a new investigation into Mr Mehajer's alleged involvement in electoral fraud.

Last month, A Current Affair aired footage of police detaining him on Spanish party island Ibiza after an alleged confrontation with a taxi driver.

But the most damning publicity came when that same television program broadcast video of Mr Mehajer screaming threats at his estranged wife, including a warning he would rape her parents.

Salim Mehajer was one of the biggest profile NSW name of 2016, but had plenty of competition.

Killer cops' comeuppance

CORRUPT killer cop Roger Rogerson lived up to his nickname "the Dodger" for decades, escaping prosecution despite being implicated in at least two killings and a swathe of other gangland crimes.

Once a poster child for proper policing, Rogerson received more than a dozen bravery awards, including one in 1980 for arresting armed robber Gary Purdey after he escaped from Goulburn Jail.

A year later, Rogerson shot and killed drug dealer Warren Lanfranchi, but was found to be acting within the line of duty.

 

Former Detective Roger Rogerson being led to a prison van at Sydney Supreme Court in June.
Former Detective Roger Rogerson being led to a prison van at Sydney Supreme Court in June. DEAN LEWINS

Lanfranchi's girlfriend Sallie-Anne Huckstepp rejected that notion, demanding an investigation and accusing Rogerson of corruption.

Her murdered body was later found in a Sydney pond, but no one was ever charged.

Rogerson's undoing began in 2014 when he and fellow police officer Glen McNamara murdered Sydney student Jamie Gao over a drug deal, shooting him twice in a storage unit and disposing of his corpse at sea.

The body was later found floating off Cronulla.

Rogerson and McNamara were given life sentences, although each claimed innocence and blamed the other for the murder.

Stalking the sea

IT WAS the year of the shark attack, or at the very least the year NSW got serious about keeping sharks away from busy beaches.

There were eight attacks in 2016, five of which resulted in injuries, but fortunately no deaths in NSW.

The short stretch of coast between Byron Bay and Ballina in the state's north was home to six of those attacks, prompting a heavy crackdown from the government.

Hi-tech catch-and-release drumlines, drone surveillance, satellite-linked shark listening stations and underwater "clever buoy" shark detection units were all deployed.

But it took the attack on a 25-year-old surfer at Ballina's Sharpes Beach in October to prompt the NSW Government to install nets.

 

Surfer Colin Rowland&#39;s surfboard was bitten in half during a shark attack at Seven Mile beach, Booti Booti, NSW.
Surfer Colin Rowland's surfboard was bitten in half during a shark attack at Seven Mile beach, Booti Booti, NSW. FACEBOOK

Trials of eco nets - designed to catch sharks but no other big sea creatures such as rays, turtles or dugongs - proved disastrous when they washed away from North Coast beaches.

So the more controversial Queensland-style nets were rolled out in December on a six-month trial.

Within two days of installation, five sharks had been caught including a 3.2m great white at the Sharpes Beach spot where the surfer was bitten in October.

Inquest drags on

THE findings of the long-running inquest into the Lindt Cafe siege are due to be delivered next year, after one of the most exhaustive investigations in New South Wales history.

Man Haron Monis took staff and customers at the Martin Place cafe hostage in December 2014 in a stand-off that ended with three people dead, including the gunman.

 

Sheikh Man Haron Monis, the gunman behind the Lindt Cafe siege, is seen here bound in chains and holding an Australian flag outside Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney in an earlier file photo.
Sheikh Man Haron Monis, the gunman behind the Lindt Cafe siege, is seen here bound in chains and holding an Australian flag outside Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney in an earlier file photo. SERGIO DIONISO

The 23-week inquest raised questions about what role the Australian Defence Force should play in hostage situations and why Monis had received bail, over several occasions, for 43 sexual assault charges and being an alleged accessory to his former wife's murder.

Hopes the findings would be handed down before Christmas were dashed when State Coroner Michael Barnes declared in September their delivery would "inevitably be in the new year".

The role Australia's spy agency ASIO played is unlikely to be made public due to issues their broadcast could raise for national security.

Socialite is accessory to murder

IT READ like a cautionary tale about the perils of drug abuse.

She had a privileged upbringing as daughter of former NSW Labor Premier Neville Wran, and was known as a Sydney socialite in her early adult years.

But Harriet Wran's descent into ice addiction ended with her pleading guilty in Sydney Supreme Court to being an accessory to the murder of small-time Redfern drug dealer Daniel McNulty in 2014, and robbing him of $650.

In sentencing her in July to four years jail, Justice Ian Harrison noted she had been a model prisoner during her time behind bars.

"She is currently drug-free, both in terms of illicit drugs and those formerly prescribed for the treatment of various conditions," he said.

Wran was released on parole in September after serving two years in prison.

Her former boyfriend Michael Lee was sentenced to at least 13 years and six months prison and Lloyd Edward Haines received an 11-year prison term.

Both men pleaded guilty to murder.

Festival drug deaths

MUSIC festivals were put on notice they could be shut down if organisers did not improve safety after a string of drug overdoses.

Police Minister Troy Grant issued the warning after a 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition after allegedly taking ecstasy at Field Day in Sydney on New Year's Day.

Punchbowl man Daniel Huynh, 26, was given a 12-month prison sentence in August for supplying two tablets to friend Sylvia Choi, 25, at the Stereosonic festival in Homebush last year. Ms Choi died after taking the drug.

 

Sydney woman Sylvia Choi collapsed at the Stereosonic Music Festival at Olympic Park after taking the drug ecstasy and later died in Concord Hospital.
Sydney woman Sylvia Choi collapsed at the Stereosonic Music Festival at Olympic Park after taking the drug ecstasy and later died in Concord Hospital. CHOI FAMILY

The string of overdoses sparked calls from drug campaigners and doctors for NSW to pilot pill testing tents at festivals, allowing punters to see what chemicals were actually in their drugs.

But the police and the NSW Government strongly rejected the push, saying the best way to avoid overdosing on illegal drugs was to refrain from taking them.

Father and son fugitives

THEY were two of Australia's most wanted men. Father and son Gino and Mark Stocco evaded police for eight years.

The duo had outrun authorities and been involved in a dramatic shootout before they were finally nabbed at a rural property near Dubbo in October 2015.

A search of the property revealed the decomposing body of its 68-year-old caretaker, Rosario Cimone.

Both men in June pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Cimone and two counts of shooting to avoid arrest and arson.

An attempting to murder police charge was dropped.

They are still awaiting sentencing, after which they are expected to be extradited to Victoria and Queensland to face more charges.

Domestic extremism

SOUTH-WEST Sydney student Ihsas Khan allegedly cut down Australian flags from his neighbours' houses before stabbing a man in an attack police said was inspired by Islamic State.

The 19-year-old has been charged with committing a terrorist attack and attempted murder but is yet to face trial.

Khan was not the only young person arrested over suspected terrorist plots in the state's capital.

Tamim Khaja, 18, has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly planning a terror attack and trying to buy a gun from an undercover police officer.

His trial was due to begin on December 16.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  ballina byron bay daniel huynh drugs festivals gino and mark stocco glen mcnamara harriet wran ihsas khan jamie gao man haron monis martin place neville wran nsw roger rogerson salim mehajer sharks sylvia choi warren lanfranchi

Summer activities by your Zodiac sign

Summer activities by your Zodiac sign

Resident astrologer Bev Murray delves into summer activities by your Zodiac

TYNDALE CRASH: Stretch of highway a "fatigue zone"

TRAGIC: The scene of the fatal two-car collision at Sheehys Ln, Tyndale.

Bakery owner believes fatalities caused by fatigue, distraction

Jam-packed NYE set for Pacific Hotel

Scott Day-Vee and his band are back in Yamba to see off 2016 with a bang at the Pacific Hotel.

2016 to go out with a bang at Yamba

Yamba to get burning dose of Hammond organ

Don't miss Melbourne's hard-hitting Hammond organ trio Cookin' on 3 Burners when they arrive in Yamba for a show in early January.

Melbourne groovemeisters head to Yamba

Local Partners

Year in review: The biggest moments of June 2016

East Coast Low, death at an unauthorised rave, touch footballer banned for 20 years, bestiality charges and a bizarre cattle shooting made headlines in June.

Big crowds witness non-stop action under clear skies

Noah Love, 3 gives a cheeky smile at Maclean Twilight Rodeo

GALLERY: Organisers thrilled with huge turnout crowd at Maclean

All star cast for Lawrence Rodeo

WILD RIDE: Steve Mason hangs on to Black Barney who will line up again this year.

Australian PBR champion head of open bull ride field

Stocking up summer supplies

Antony Perring of Irons and Craig with some of the mountains of coffee he has in preparation for the post Christmas rush.

Big demand on cafe supplies over summer

Ultimate tribute to the fabulous Beach Boys

The Beach Boyz Tribute Show will be getting around to the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday night.

Love the Beach Boys? Don't miss this band

Aunty has another crack at NYE fireworks show

Aunty has another crack at NYE fireworks show

THERE are hopes for a better New Year’s Eve broadcast this time around after the ABC’s effort copped flak last year

  • TV

  • 29th Dec 2016 3:00 PM

Debbie Reynolds dead at 84: Hollywood loses bright light

Debbie Reynolds... a remarkable life.

Reynold's lost first husband to best friend Elizabeth Taylor

Jam-packed NYE set for Pacific Hotel

Scott Day-Vee and his band are back in Yamba to see off 2016 with a bang at the Pacific Hotel.

2016 to go out with a bang at Yamba

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

84-year-old was at son's home planning funeral

Yamba to get burning dose of Hammond organ

Don't miss Melbourne's hard-hitting Hammond organ trio Cookin' on 3 Burners when they arrive in Yamba for a show in early January.

Melbourne groovemeisters head to Yamba

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay's own Disney dopplegangers.

Disney fans in shock as Moana found in Hervey Bay.

Pink welcomes baby Jameson Moon Hart

Pink with Jameson Moon Hart Source: Instagram

Hitmaker who played record 18 shows in Melbourne shares picture

Waiting For Its New Owner

1/35 O'Grady's Lane, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Are you looking for the ideal coastal investment property or place to live? If so then we have the perfect place for you. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

TIME TO ACT ON THIS TIDY RURAL ESCAPE

402 SHANNONDALE ROAD, Shannondale 2460

House 4 1 6 $335,000

WHO wouldn't want the lifestyle on offer here? Nearly 100 acres of gently undulating bush (including about 20 acres of cleared land), 2 dams, a pool, covered...

Forward thinking

1092 Pacific Highway, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 $235,000

Perfect for those who don't want neighbours, love to make a lot of noise, don't particularly want to maintain acres but would love the benefit and views of rolling...

Oh so convenient

4/13 Taloumbi Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $315,000

Imagine how good life would be in a home where you only have to look after yourself, in a home offering a lovely river view and in a home where you can stroll down...

Excellent Entry Level to the Market

39 Richmond Street, Lawrence 2460

House 2 1 2 $245,000

This highly motivated sellers is offering a cottage that has all the ingredients to make it a sound entry level home for a first home buyer or investor: * Fully...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

Private Coldstream Riverfront acreage - lot 3

Lot 3 Stonehouse Road, Pillar Valley 2462

Rural 0 0 $250,000.00

This block offers attractive Coldstream river frontage. There is an abundance of nature in your backyard for your enjoyment and you'd think you owned a national...

Investment Opportunity

2/321 North Street, Wooli 2462

Unit 2 1 1 $185,000

This strata title unit presents a very rare affordable opportunity for anyone wanting to live or invest in a beach and river side community. Just 200m from the...

PRICE DROPPED FOR QUICK SALE

408 Boundary Creek Road, Nymboida 2460

4 1 10 PRICE REDUCED...

Elders Grafton is honoured to bring this property to the market for the first time since selection some 160 years ago. Aylesby is a gorgeous federation house...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!