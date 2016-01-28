What got you clicking in 2016

SES and police sit atop a corrective services vehicle that rolled on the Gwydir Highway leaving at least one inmate trapped.

IT'S been a big year for news at The Daily Examiner, but not just in the newspaper but online as well.

Our data boffins have crunched the numbers, and come up with this list of the top nine stories that you clicked on our website this year:

1. Father of six dies after being hit by single punch

AN outpouring of grief followed the death of Trevor Duroux who died following a one-punch attack in Coolangatta in December last year.

Trevor Duroux Facebook

The Maclean resident's family was forced to make the heart-breaking decision to turn off his life support 10 days after the punch.

2. Prisoner suffers broken arm as van runs off highway

IN the second biggest online story this year, an inmate had his arm broken after the Correctional Services van he was in at the time lost control and crashed on the Gwydir Highway in January.

Corrective Services Van Crash on Gwydir Highway: A Corrective Services Van tipped over while transporting three inmates to court in Grafton on the Gwydir Highway west of Ramornie

Three male prisoners were being transported from Glenn Innes to Grafton for court matters when the crash happened. One prisoner was trapped for more than two hours until he was freed.

3. Woman dies in Coutts Crossing crash

THE Clarence Valley community was again in mourning after the tragic death of Coutts Crossing mother-of-three Jodie Spears.

The 32-year-old died in October, after the Suzuki scooter she was riding was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Armidale Rd.

4. Man dies outside Grafton Police Station

A REPORT was prepared for the coroner after a man died outside Grafton Police Station in February.

5. Monster great white launches like a missile at Angourie

THERE were a few nervous surfers who were afraid to go into the water in June after renowned surfboard shaper Will Webber saw a giant great white shark launch out of the water at Spooky Beach in Angourie.

"It was about a 15 footer and had its whole profile from the top. It came out like a freight train, if that thing hit you you'd be in half."

6. Lynette Daley hearing: violence erupts

ANGER turned to violence outside Grafton Court House in August after two men facing charges relating to the death of Lynette Daley were granted Bail.

Violence outside Lynette Daley hearing: A scuffle broke out between supporters of Lynette Daley's family and Adrian Attwater as he left Grafton Local Court after a bail hearing for his manslaughter charge.

Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris fronted Grafton Local Court this morning on manslaughter and other charges related to the death of Ms Daley at 10 Mile Beach, Iluka, in 2011.

Attwater also faced a barrage of punches and taunts as he attempted to cross the road outside the court house after the decision.

7. Dreamworld may never open again

DREAMWORLD, a popular spot for Clarence Valley school's to take children on for an excursion, made the news for all the wrong reasons in October after four people died on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

8. Banned touch player says collision was an accident

AFTER 19-year-old Merrick Skinner was banned from touch football for 20 years following a collision with a referee, the player in the middle of the incident said the collision was a "complete accident".

Skinner said he was running with the football intending to draw his side back level with their grand final opponents when he accidentally collided with referee, Tim Ryan.

9. 19-year-old North Coast man killed in horror Tyndale crash

IN what was a horror year on Clarence Valley roads, a 19-year-old died in a collision between two cars and a B-double truck at Tyndale in March.