What's on during October

Jarrard Potter
| 1st Oct 2016 5:01 AM
The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at Surfing the Coldstream 2015. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner
The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at Surfing the Coldstream 2015. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner Clair Morton

Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic

WHEN: Saturday, October 1 to Sunday, October 2

WHERE: Crown Hotel, Grafton

DETAILS: Recognised as one of the toughest water skiing races in the country, the annual Bridge to Bridge sees competitors race on the Clarence River from the Grafton Bridge to the Harwood Bridge and back. Super Class defending champion Superman will be back again this year in the main race starting Sunday morning at 9.30am. Find a good vantage point anywhere along the river to see the power boats ranging from 175 horsepower single rig outboards valued at $30,000 right through to 1500 horsepower twin turbo big block inboards valued well in excess of $300,000 tear down the water, with two skiers in tow. Live music and entertainment will be at the Crown Hotel during the day.

Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships

WHEN: Sunday, October 2 from 9am

WHERE: Wooli Sports Ground

DETAILS: One of the more unique Australian sports that needs to be seen to be believed, where two challengers face off for a tug-of-war on all fours with a twist, where a leather strap is placed around the back of their heads. Competitors look like goannas, hence the name. There are a number of weight divisions for men and women, so enter for your chance to win great cash prizes and a shot at glory. Wooli will be filled with other fun events like woodchopping, tug-of-war, markets stall and carnival rides. Entry is a gold coin donation with proceeds going towards the Wooli Yuraygir SES, Wooli NSW Rural Fire Service and Marine Rescue Wooli.

Rocktober in the Clover

WHEN: Sunday, October 2 from 12 midday to 10pm

WHERE: Tanamon Gallery, Pillar Valley

DETAILS: The clover fields of Pillar Valley will come alive with local Clarence Valley talent Didgedrudaba, Tullara Connors Band, Joe Terror and The Ninth Chapter. Tickets are $20. Those brave enough to take up the challenge are offered the opportunity to sky dive into the event on the day with Coffs Sky Dive crew, to raise money for the Clarence Environment Centre. For more details, call 0424 560 239.

Gate to Plate Long Lunch

WHEN: Sunday, October 9

WHERE: Grafton Showground Pavilion

DETAILS: The Clarence Valley's signature food event is a fine dining experience with the very best locally grown, produced and manufactured food the focus point. Prepared by highly acclaimed chefs Clayton Donovan (ABC Wild Kitchen), Mark LaBrooy (The Farm and Three Blue Ducks) and Brett Cameron (Harvest Café Newrybar), the event is a culinary adventure of the Clarence Valley and River. Tickets are limited to 200 with seating tables of six. Tickets are $200 per person, and can be bought here. Proceeds go to the Gallery Foundation, supporting arts in the Clarence Valley.

Surfing the Coldstream

WHEN: Saturday, October 15 from 9am to 10pm

WHERE: Yamba CBD, Flinders Park

DETAILS: Now in its ninth year, the Surfing the Coldstream Festival is a showcase of the community spirit of Yamba, and features incredible performing artists from Australian bands with international reputations to local musicians with awe-inspiring talent, plus street performers, buskers, an ocean-themed parade, local food and arts and crafts. The festival is free to enter, and is a family-friendly, alcohol-free outdoor event.

Clarence Valley Country Muster

WHEN: Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30

WHERE: Ulmarra

DETAILS: Back after a successful 2015, a whole swag of country music stars will make their way to this year's muster, headlined by Adam Harvey. For more details, tickets and the whole list of confirmed artists, head to their website.

Grafton Jacaranda Festival

WHEN: Saturday, October 29 to Saturday, November 5

WHERE: Grafton

DETAILS: WITH the Jacaranda Festival fast approaching, it's time to get ready for one of Grafton's biggest events of the year. Celebrating its 82nd anniversary, this year's Jacaranda Festival promises to be one of the biggest yet. There will be a whole lot of events on during the festival, so for more details visit the Jacaranda Festival's website for a complete guide to what's on during the 2016 Jacaranda Festival.

Is there anything we've missed? Let us know and we will include it on our guide.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bridge to bridge ski classic, gate to plate, goanna pulling championships, jacaranda festival 2016, surfing the coldstream festival, whatson

What's on during October

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at Surfing the Coldstream 2015. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

A guide to some of the events this month

What's on during October

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at Surfing the Coldstream 2015. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

A guide to some of the events this month

