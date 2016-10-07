GIG GUIDE: What's on in the Clarence this weekend

Friday
- The Elliots, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Roy Orbison's Mystery Girl tour, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Richie Williams, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Dave James Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- DJ Lachlan Brown, 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Just Friends, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Vanessa Lea and the Roadtrain, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Hekyl & Jive, Maclean Hotel.
- Connecting Souls, Yamba Golf Club.
- Swamp Stompers, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Vanessa Lea & Highway 65, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Paul Hayman 50 years of legends dinner/show, 7.30pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Who's Charlie?, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Live entertainment, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Matt Devitt Band, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Monthly Hit of Country Music with Jeff Gibson from 2pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Blue Child Collective, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Wednesday
- Matthew Fagan's Lord of the Strings 7.30pm, Yamba Museum (The Old Kirk) Yamba.
Coming soon
- October 13-16: The Grass Roots Variety Show, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- October 14: Fawlty Dogs & Sea of Stones, Maclean Hotel.
- October 15: Surfing the Coldstream Festival, Yamba.
- October 15: Grizlee Train, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 15: Kung Fu Panda on the Green, Maclean Bowling Club.
- October 16: Harry Jakamarra, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 22: The Rat Pack Show with Sophistication dinner/show, 7.30pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- October 24-30: Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey, Calliope via Ulmarra.
- October 30: One show only: An Afternoon at the Proms, 2pm. Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- November 5: Kasey Chambers, Grafton District Services Club.
- November 4-13: Annie the Musical, Maclean Civic Centre and Yamba Bowling Club.
- November 13: Streeton Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.