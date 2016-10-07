31°
News

GIG GUIDE: What's on in the Clarence this weekend

Lesley Apps
| 7th Oct 2016 10:01 AM
cover
cover

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Friday

  • The Elliots, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Roy Orbison's Mystery Girl tour, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Richie Williams, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Dave James Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • DJ Lachlan Brown, 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Just Friends, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • The Elliots, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Vanessa Lea and the Roadtrain, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Hekyl & Jive, Maclean Hotel.
  • Connecting Souls, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Swamp Stompers, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Vanessa Lea & Highway 65, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Paul Hayman 50 years of legends dinner/show, 7.30pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Who's Charlie?, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Live entertainment, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Matt Devitt Band, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Monthly Hit of Country Music with Jeff Gibson from 2pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Blue Child Collective, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Wednesday

  • Matthew Fagan's Lord of the Strings 7.30pm, Yamba Museum (The Old Kirk) Yamba.

Coming soon

  • October 13-16: The Grass Roots Variety Show, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • October 14: Fawlty Dogs & Sea of Stones, Maclean Hotel.
  • October 15: Surfing the Coldstream Festival, Yamba.
  • October 15: Grizlee Train, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • October 15: Kung Fu Panda on the Green, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • October 16: Harry Jakamarra, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • October 22: The Rat Pack Show with Sophistication dinner/show, 7.30pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • October 24-30: Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey, Calliope via Ulmarra.
  • October 30: One show only: An Afternoon at the Proms, 2pm. Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • November 5: Kasey Chambers, Grafton District Services Club.
  • November 4-13: Annie the Musical, Maclean Civic Centre and Yamba Bowling Club.
  • November 13: Streeton Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  gig guide, live music, whatson

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

VIDEO: Campers' scary brush with Station Creek fire

SMOKE AND FIRE: Holiday-maker Hannah Winter took this photo as she and her partner were being evacuated from the Pebbly Beach campground in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"The smoke was so thick it was in the car, stinging our eyes"

Farmers wary of spread of mysterious cane disease

Cane affected by Yellow Canopy Syndrome in Queensland

Researchers at a loss to explain sugar cane disease

GIG GUIDE: What's on in the Clarence this weekend

cover

Check out Lord of the Strings and a whole of other live acts

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Hawthorne Park taken over by cowboys and Indians

Rachael Surawski getting ready to dip her hand into the blue paint to decorate her pony as the Grafton Pony Club Spring Camp took on a Cowboys and Indians theme at Hawthorne Park on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016.

HURRY: Entries for Clarence Valley Equestrian Challenge close today

GIG GUIDE: What's on in the Clarence this weekend

cover

Check out Lord of the Strings and a whole of other live acts

Latest deals and offers

GIG GUIDE: What's on in the Clarence this weekend

GIG GUIDE: What's on in the Clarence this weekend

ENJOY an eclectic range of entertainment this coming week including Billy Connolly's bestie, guitar virtuoso Matthew Fagan.

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

Justice Crew men about town in Grafton

All smiles as the crowd poses with Justice Crew at their Sound Check party before they performed on Thursday night.

Pop group check the sights then 'Pop That Buckle' for adoring fans

The Elliots land in Yamba for Aeroplane tour

The Elliots arrive in Yamba this weekend as part of their Aeroplane EP tour.

Catch The Elliots at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Friday night.

LOWSET DUPLEX RETURNING $310 PER WEEK

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 FASTRAK

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Down on your own little private farm near the coast.

156 Amos Lane, Palmers Channel 2463

House 3 6 $695,000

156 Amos road Palmers Channel has all the attributes for the full time farmer or the life styler alike. Having a total land area of approximately 33 hectares it...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $357,500

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 2 1 9 $370000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

House 2 1 9 $370,000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

Don&#39;t Stress Just Invest

47 Cowan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $ 235,000

After previously serving its purpose in Wharf Street this delightful home has a story to tell and was relocated to its current location in the mid 2000's and given...

Two For One!

Unit 2/1-5 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Town House 2 2 1 $445,000

We now bring to the market this spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse - it will be the one not to miss. With two amazing views to enjoy for the price of one...

PERFECT SIZE and IMMACULATELY PRESENTED

9 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 2 $305,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED SENIOR OWNER ! This immaculately presented three bedroom brick and tile home is set on a level 920 m2 block in the peaceful village setting of...

Lifestyle or Invest - Your Choice

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 AUCTION

Located on an elevated position with scenic views in South Grafton is a lovely 4 bedroom house that exudes style and character. With close proximity to transport...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley