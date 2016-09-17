25°
What's on this Jacaranda Festival

Jarrard Potter
17th Sep 2016
2016 Junior Jacaranda Princess candidates (back row from left) Chloe Hallam, Lucy Hackett, Annelise. (middle row from left) Kate Smith, Ariana Smajster and Faith Sullivan. (Front row) Maeve Dougherty.
2016 Junior Jacaranda Princess candidates (back row from left) Chloe Hallam, Lucy Hackett, Annelise. (middle row from left) Kate Smith, Ariana Smajster and Faith Sullivan. (Front row) Maeve Dougherty. Debrah Novak

WITH the Jacaranda Festival fast approaching, it's time to get ready for one of Grafton's biggest events of the year. Celebrating its 82nd anniversary, this year's Jacaranda Festival promises to be one of the biggest yet. To get organised, here are some of the great events you can take part in during Australia's longest running floral festivals:

Jacaranda Ball

WHEN: Saturday, September 17.

WHERE: Grafton Showground Barn.

DETAILS: The Jacaranda Ball marks the official opening of the 2016 Jacaranda Festival, and is a gala event that will introduce the senior and junior Jacaranda Queen candidates to the public. A culinary delight with fine food and dance, the Navy Band will make a welcome return for entertainment throughout the night. Adult tickets are $70, children $40 and can be purchased online. For more details contact the Jacaranda Festival Office on 6642 3959.

Queen Crowning

WHEN: Saturday, October 29.

WHERE: Market Square.

DETAILS: The ceremony marks the opening of the nine days of the Jacaranda Festival, where the 2016 Jacaranda Queen is crowned at a magical evening under the canopy of jacarandas. A light supper is held at the GDSC afterwards. For more details contact the Jacaranda Festival Office on 6642 3959.

Dragon Boat Races

WHEN: Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30.

WHERE: Clarence River via Memorial Park.

DETAILS: These races are the Grafton Dragon Boat Club's annual regatta, and features competitive crews from NSW and Queensland. With numerous community teams competing from the Clarence Valley, the regatta is in its 11th year and one of the largest regional regattas in NSW. Free for spectators, participants cost $20 per adult and $10 per junior. Contact the club on 0401 634 414 for further information.

An Afternoon at the Proms

WHEN: Sunday, October 30 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

WHERE: Saraton Theatre.

DETAILS: Celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Saraton Theatre, the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus led by artistic director and conductor Greg Butcher will take the audience on a journey with the music from stage and screen. This event has become one of the largest audience attractions during the festival, so to book tickets contact the Saraton Theatre on 6642 1633. Tickets are $40 per adult, $35 per concession and $20 per child.

Meet the Queens

WHEN: Monday, October 31 to Friday November 4, 10am daily.

WHERE: Market Square.

DETAILS: Meet and greet the Jacaranda Queens at the Jacaranda Queens Party in Market Square. The perfect opportunity to have your 2016 souvenir photo taken with a member of the Queens Party and to learn about events that are being held for the day. A pop-up souvenir store will be available to purchase your jacaranda keepsakes.

Cathedral Festival of Flowers

WHEN: Wednesday, November 2 to Saturday, November 5 from 9am to 4pm.

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral.

DETAILS: The theme of All Things Bright and Beautiful will be carried throughout the 2016 Jacaranda Festival, with the Floral Art Society, Flower Guild and local churches to showcase beautiful flower and memorial arrangements. For more details contact Leone Roberts on 6644 9211.

The Daily Examiner Jacaranda Thursday

WHEN: Thursday, November 3.

WHERE: Town Centre, Grafton.

DETAILS: Grafton's CBD comes to life on Jacaranda Thursday, with Market Square to be packed with vendors and amusement, and Prince St lined with a vast range of products. At lunchtime the show starts with local businesses showcasing their creativity and talent as they compete for the highly coveted Gold Cup. Performances begin at 1pm.

Jacaranda Float Parade

WHEN: Saturday, November 5 from 5pm.

WHERE: Prince St.

DETAILS: Watch as Grafton's main street becomes awash with colour and sound for the annual float procession down Prince St. Consisting of about 60 clubs, schools and local organisations, each parading vehicle will be decorated to the theme of purple. Stay afterwards and enjoy the Picnic in the Park at Market Square.

For a full list of events this Jacaranda Festival, visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

jacaranda festival 2016, jacaranda princess, jacaranda queen, whatson

