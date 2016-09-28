24°
What's on this October long weekend

Jarrard Potter
| 28th Sep 2016 4:11 PM
Skiers in the annual Bridge to Bridge race.
Skiers in the annual Bridge to Bridge race.

NEED some ideas to keep yourself entertained this October long weekend? Look no further, because there's a heap of events and activities on around the Clarence Valley to check out and enjoy.

Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic

WHEN: Saturday, October 1 to Sunday, October 2

WHERE: Crown Hotel, Grafton

DETAILS: Recognised as one of the toughest water skiing races in the country, the annual Bridge to Bridge sees competitors race on the Clarence River from the Grafton Bridge to the Harwood Bridge and back. Super Class defending champion Superman will be back again this year in the main race starting Sunday morning at 9.30am. Find a good vantage point anywhere along the river to see the power boats ranging from 175 horsepower single rig outboards valued at $30,000 right through to 1500 horsepower twin turbo big block inboards valued well in excess of $300,000 tear down the water, with two skiers in tow. Live music and entertainment will be at the Crown Hotel during the day.

Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships

WHEN: Sunday, October 2 from 9am

WHERE: Wooli Sports Ground

DETAILS: One of the more unique Australian sports that needs to be seen to be believed, where two challengers face off for a tug-of-war on all fours with a twist, where a leather strap is placed around the back of their heads. Competitors look like goannas, hence the name. There are a number of weight divisions for men and women, so enter for your chance to win great cash prizes and a shot at glory. Wooli will be filled with other fun events like woodchopping, tug-of-war, markets stall and carnival rides. Entry is a gold coin donation with proceeds going towards the Wooli Yuraygir SES, Wooli NSW Rural Fire Service and Marine Rescue Wooli.

Rocktober in the Clover

WHEN: Sunday, October 2 from 12 midday to 10pm

WHERE: Tanamon Gallery, Pillar Valley

DETAILS: The clover fields of Pillar Valley will come alive with local Clarence Valley talent Didgedrudaba, Tullara Connors Band, Joe Terror and The Ninth Chapter. Tickets are $20. Those brave enough to take up the challenge are offered the opportunity to sky dive into the event on the day with Coffs Sky Dive crew, to raise money for the Clarence Environment Centre. For more details, call 0424 560 239.

Is there anything we've missed? Let us know and we will include it on our guide.

Quota Int. of Lower Clarence Craft Fair

WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 9am to 4pm

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS: Hosting their 12th annual craft fair, Quota International of Lower Clarence will have more than 30 stalls of amazing crafts on display. Find an early Christmas present for family, friends or yourself with everything under one roof. For more details contact Ann Verran on 0400 501 347.

Grafton Daily Examiner

