30°
News

What's on this weekend

4th Nov 2016 4:05 PM
The first Jacaranda Festival Billy Cart Derby is on this Saturday.
The first Jacaranda Festival Billy Cart Derby is on this Saturday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Junction Hill Tennis Club turns 50

WHEN: Sunday, 10am.

WHERE: Barnier Park, Junction Hill.

DETAILS: To mark 50 years of the Junction Hill Tennis Club members will hold a morning tea and barbecue at Barnier Park. Don't forget you're own fold up chair though as there is limited seating. All retired players and friends are invited to attend, to RSVP please notify Darren Crispin, Megan Albert, Dianne Spies or Lorraine Grayson.

TAFE markets

WHEN: Saturday from 8am

WHERE: Grafton TAFE Campus.

DETAILS: The Jacaranda TAFE markets is a fantastic annual market day held within the grounds of Grafton TAFE Campus. A large variety of interesting market stalls, live music, food and dedicated kids area.

Float Parade

WHEN: Saturday from 5pm

WHERE: Prince St, Grafton.

DETAILS: Watch as Grafton's main street becomes awash with colour and sound for the annual float procession down Prince St from 5pm. Consisting of about 60 clubs, schools and local organisations, each parading vehicle will be decorated to the theme of purple.

Stay afterwards and enjoy the Picnic in the Park at Market Square.

Jacaranda Rally

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30am-2pm

WHERE: Duke St, Grafton.

DETAILS: The Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club Jacaranda Rally begins with a static display in Duke St under the canopy of jacaranda trees from 7.30am. A diverse collection of vehicles on display. Member entries are welcome for vehicles 30 years and older. For more information visit www.graftonvintagecars.com

Billy Cart Derby

WHEN: Saturday, 7am-3pm

WHERE: Tyson St, South Grafton.

DETAILS: This year sees the inaugural Jacaranda Billy Cart Derby take place in South Grafton. All billycarts receive a minimum of two runs - the first being a practice run. All carts must have adequate braking and steering mechanisms. All carts and drivers must be available for scrutineering between 7.15am and 9am near the start line.

Jacarok

WHEN: Saturday, 3-11pm.

WHERE: Grafton Racecourse.

DETAILS: Rock along to some heavy rock and funk at Jacarok this weekend. Local bands Clock 'n' Dice, Violet Sun and Kapital Punishment will be playing, just to name a few.

Entry is free, but under 18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult as the bar is operating.

Picnic in the Park

WHEN: Saturday, 6-9pm

WHERE: Market Square.

DETAILS: The Newcastle Permanent Picnic in the Park is an evening of family entertainment to top off your Jacaranda Week. Following on from the Float Parade, bring a picnic or purchase a delicious meal from one of the featured vendors, then sit back and enjoy the entertainment from 6pm to 9pm.

Jacaranda Fun Run

WHEN: Sunday from 7am

WHERE: Memorial Park.

DETAILS: A change of venue, this year to enjoy running under the canopy of the jacaranda trees in Grafton.

Fun Run racing bibs can be collected earlier this year for your convenience from Grafton parkrun at Junction Hill from 7am or Picnic in the Park on Saturday.

Registration is available online or at the pick up points.

  • 10km, 7am, $25 entry.
  • 5km, 8am, $20 entry.
  • 2.4km, 9am, $10 entry.

Registering on the day from 6am to 6.45am incurs additional $5 entry fee.

Entry includes Fun Run Goodie bag.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Fire crews brace for heatwave this weekend

Fire crews brace for heatwave this weekend

BUSHFIRE season has well and truly begun in the Clarence Valley with a very high fire danger warning in place for the Clarence Valley.

Man killed by cops and victim identified, first pictures

Paul Lambert and Angela Jay (Pictures from Facebook)

Police fatally shoot man in pursuit after woman stabbed

Parkrun presence to lift quality of Jaca Fun Run field

NEW WAVE: Grafton parkrun regulars Katie Porra and Sam Herd lead a new wave of 5km specialists set to make their mark on the Jacaranda Fun Run this Sunday.

Influx of runners could boost level of competition at fun run

No, this is not an aerial photo of Grafton

Aerial shot of Johannesburg submitted by Kellie Gardiner to The Daily Examiner's Facebook page as part of our Jacaranda-themed Cover Image of the Week.

Photo shared worldwide comes from another jacaranda hub

Local Partners

Just right: Letisha donates her goldilocks to charity

When Letisha's dad died from cancer 18 months ago, she found out some cancer treatments cause hair loss and decided she wanted to help.

Tony's wealth of Jaca Market experience

MARKET VALUE: Tony Flew from Coutts Crossing travels with his Crocodile Creek Fashions market to events all over Australia including the Jacaranda Festival every year.

Picture perfect day for Jacaranda Markets

Parkrun presence to lift quality of Jaca Fun Run field

NEW WAVE: Grafton parkrun regulars Katie Porra and Sam Herd lead a new wave of 5km specialists set to make their mark on the Jacaranda Fun Run this Sunday.

Influx of runners could boost level of competition at fun run

Jaca Festival finale set to 'rok'

Guitarist Luke Gough rips into a song during a Violent Sun show. The teacher and musician is behind the latest incarnation of Jacarok, an all-ages concert and Jacaranda Festival finale.

Event a throwback to Jacarock concerts of the past

Mick brings his friends to Eatonsville Hall

ON THE ROAD: Catch Mick Daley and Wayshegoes at Eatonsville this weekend.

The Eatonsville Hall comes to life this weekend.

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Teresa Palmer thinks Mel Gibson is "the best" because he interacts with everyone and has a "beautiful childlike nature".

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Ben Affleck's son caught a cold from Prince George.

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Model Gisele Bundchen.

"We don't really have that a kind of sugar in our house."

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Jaca Festival finale set to 'rok'

Guitarist Luke Gough rips into a song during a Violent Sun show. The teacher and musician is behind the latest incarnation of Jacarok, an all-ages concert and Jacaranda Festival finale.

Event a throwback to Jacarock concerts of the past

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

RENOVATED FAMILY HOME WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL - WHAT IS IT WORTH?

33 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 FASTRAK

FULL of character, boasting a new kitchen, new carpet and new paint - this flood-free charmer would be ideal for a family looking for an affordable entry to the...

River View Elegance

Maclean 2463

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Perfectly positioned to capture a stunning expanse of Clarence River views this early 1900's federation style home has been admired by many as they drive...

Industrial Land

Lot 1 Johnsons Lane, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security ... Expressions Of...

10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security fence around perimeter Separate security fenced internal yard area Zoned IN1 General...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 $ 255,000

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

WELCOME TO WATERVIEW

29 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Swan Hill drive set in a street with amazing landscaped gardens surrounded by green grass hills and valleys. Enjoy having only one neighbour in the perfect out of...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!