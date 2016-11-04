What's on this weekend

The first Jacaranda Festival Billy Cart Derby is on this Saturday.

Junction Hill Tennis Club turns 50

WHEN: Sunday, 10am.

WHERE: Barnier Park, Junction Hill.

DETAILS: To mark 50 years of the Junction Hill Tennis Club members will hold a morning tea and barbecue at Barnier Park. Don't forget you're own fold up chair though as there is limited seating. All retired players and friends are invited to attend, to RSVP please notify Darren Crispin, Megan Albert, Dianne Spies or Lorraine Grayson.

TAFE markets

WHEN: Saturday from 8am

WHERE: Grafton TAFE Campus.

DETAILS: The Jacaranda TAFE markets is a fantastic annual market day held within the grounds of Grafton TAFE Campus. A large variety of interesting market stalls, live music, food and dedicated kids area.

Float Parade

WHEN: Saturday from 5pm

WHERE: Prince St, Grafton.

DETAILS: Watch as Grafton's main street becomes awash with colour and sound for the annual float procession down Prince St from 5pm. Consisting of about 60 clubs, schools and local organisations, each parading vehicle will be decorated to the theme of purple.

Stay afterwards and enjoy the Picnic in the Park at Market Square.

Jacaranda Rally

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30am-2pm

WHERE: Duke St, Grafton.

DETAILS: The Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club Jacaranda Rally begins with a static display in Duke St under the canopy of jacaranda trees from 7.30am. A diverse collection of vehicles on display. Member entries are welcome for vehicles 30 years and older. For more information visit www.graftonvintagecars.com

Billy Cart Derby

WHEN: Saturday, 7am-3pm

WHERE: Tyson St, South Grafton.

DETAILS: This year sees the inaugural Jacaranda Billy Cart Derby take place in South Grafton. All billycarts receive a minimum of two runs - the first being a practice run. All carts must have adequate braking and steering mechanisms. All carts and drivers must be available for scrutineering between 7.15am and 9am near the start line.

Jacarok

WHEN: Saturday, 3-11pm.

WHERE: Grafton Racecourse.

DETAILS: Rock along to some heavy rock and funk at Jacarok this weekend. Local bands Clock 'n' Dice, Violet Sun and Kapital Punishment will be playing, just to name a few.

Entry is free, but under 18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult as the bar is operating.

Picnic in the Park

WHEN: Saturday, 6-9pm

WHERE: Market Square.

DETAILS: The Newcastle Permanent Picnic in the Park is an evening of family entertainment to top off your Jacaranda Week. Following on from the Float Parade, bring a picnic or purchase a delicious meal from one of the featured vendors, then sit back and enjoy the entertainment from 6pm to 9pm.

Jacaranda Fun Run

WHEN: Sunday from 7am

WHERE: Memorial Park.

DETAILS: A change of venue, this year to enjoy running under the canopy of the jacaranda trees in Grafton.

Fun Run racing bibs can be collected earlier this year for your convenience from Grafton parkrun at Junction Hill from 7am or Picnic in the Park on Saturday.

Registration is available online or at the pick up points.

10km, 7am, $25 entry.

5km, 8am, $20 entry.

2.4km, 9am, $10 entry.

Registering on the day from 6am to 6.45am incurs additional $5 entry fee.

Entry includes Fun Run Goodie bag.