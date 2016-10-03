WHAT'S OPEN: Stores trading on public holiday

IT IS the Labour Day long weekend, which means another public holiday. But unlike years gone by, there's still plenty of businesses open for trading across the Clarence Valley, some with restricted trading hours.

The Daily Examiner has compiled a list of stores that are operating.

Many stores are open in Grafton Shoppingworld today, including Coles (8am-6pm) and Woolworths (8am-7pm), Target and Big W as well as Gloria Jeans, Subway and Healthy Habits. Coles and Liquorland are the only business operating today inside Yamba Shopping Fair, open from 8am to 8pm.

The butchery, newsagent and Coles are all open in Grafton Food Emporium, with Coles open until 8pm. Coles in South Grafton is open from 8am to 6pm. Normal operating hours are in place for SPAR Maclean, open from 7am to 8pm.

All newsagents, service stations and major takeaway outlets also continue to operate on the public holiday.

And if you hurry, Heart & Soul Wholefood Cafe Boutique Bar in Prince St is open for breakfast until midday!

The Saraton Theatre is open. Grafton's cinema is closed for business most Mondays. But today could be one of their biggest trading days of the year, with a list of movies including Blair Witch, Bridget Jones's Baby, Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children, Pete's Dragon, Storks, Sully, The Magnificent Seven and The Secret Life of Pets all screening throughout today. Add your business to the list in the comments below.