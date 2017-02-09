30°
News

What's that you're eating?

Jarrard Potter
| 9th Feb 2017 1:00 PM
A sausage sandwich, a staple of any Australian barbecue.
A sausage sandwich, a staple of any Australian barbecue. PAUL MILLER

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHOEVER has said that Australia doesn't have a national cuisine have clearly never seen the puzzled looks on the faces of international visitors as we devour some of our favourite feeds.

With Bunnings launching their first stores in the UK last week, they celebrated the only way that Bunnings' know how, with a sausage sizzle.

However, the event raised more than a few eyebrows, with some Poms unfamiliar with the simple snag on a slice of white bread, which begs the question: what other foods do people find weird or confusing in Australia?

I didn't know the answers, so I asked a few people who did:

Rebecca Jane Matos, Texas, USA

What foods did you find confusing or weird while you were in Australia?

RM: Well that prawn sandwich your mum (Note: Rebecca lived with me and my family for a few months while in Australia on an exchange program) made me, it was delicious but I didn't even know you could make a sandwich out of prawns. Also you guys put weird stuff on burgers.

Ok so what do you call "weird stuff" on burgers?

Whats that purple stuff? Beetroot? What is that anyway?

Is there anything that you had while in Australia that you've made since being back in the states or you miss?

I eat pineapple on my pizza sometimes now. Also I eat a lot more avocado and mango. I search high and low for Tim Tams. Vegemite is super weird too but you probably already knew that. Ingredients are different between the two countries, even if they are the same they kinda taste different, so its hard to replicate the recipes even if I wanted to. It is never the same.

A favourite among Australians, the Tim Tam has won over more than a few foreign travellers.
A favourite among Australians, the Tim Tam has won over more than a few foreign travellers. Contributed

Finally, what are your thoughts on the sausage sandwich?

It's funny because we do that with hot dogs and think it's super American.

I thought a hot dog has a bun and is a frankfurter?

It's more like a personal preference thing. I guess the "Aussie" and "American " basics of it is different, but it's never the things that you think are "super American " or "super Aussie" that are what stands out.

I've seen people over here do it the way you do it there, the whole bun and frankfurter thing is just the way its advertised as being "super American".

So Australians don't have a monopoly on a sausage sandwich?

Afraid not!

Maggie Whalen, Boston, USA

What did you find weird or confusing about Australian food while you were in Australia?

MW: Vegemite was always interesting to us.... We tried it before we left and I never really got around to liking it. Another thing for us was the sausage on sliced bread. We eat them on buns here and it seems insignificant but it was very strange for us! Alternatively sausage rolls, what is in those?!

 

Humble Vegemite has been confusing and perplexing tourists for generations.
Humble Vegemite has been confusing and perplexing tourists for generations. JULIAN SMITH

I loved meat pies but they were definitely interesting at first- we were not really sure what was in the them, and the peas on top was different too!

I've missed Tim Tams so so much! Did a Tim Tam slam the other day which was great. I also miss seafood pizza, for some reason that was only an Australian thing.

Sausage rolls are like sausages I think, nobody knows what's actually in them. I was going to ask you about the sausage sandwich, so it was the little difference that was confusing?

Not really sure, the sliced bread just really threw me off. I liked it! Not bad just different

Maureen Finn, Vancouver, Canada

What foods did you find confusing or weird while you were in Australia?

MF: Well I can start with the obvious: Vegemite. The obsession with flavoured milk thing is weird too...who the hell wants banana flavoured milk?

I'm not sure if this is weird, but I definitely noticed it, the love of white bread with icing and sprinkles, fairy bread I think it is.

But seriously, the banana and lime flavoured milk thing is beyond weird.

What do you find weird about it?

Lime and milk, that's like adding and acid and a base. I don't even know how it doesn't curdle the milk. It seems so strange to add a citrus acidic fruit to a basic dairy product. Milk is milk! Chocolate milk is ok because chocolate has dairy in it, but can you imagine pouring milk over your lime before you eat it? It's by far the strangest thing I've seen people eat in Australia.

So no flavoured milk for you. What do you think of the sausage sizzle?

They're brilliant! So basic, but whenever someone said they were going to a Bunnings I came along because you were almost guaranteed a cheap sausage.

I did think it was strange that they don't use hot dog buns? When I would find them and buy them, people always called me fancy, As though a sausage shaped piece of white bread was fancy! Also, they're way less mess with a proper hot dog bun. Those pieces of bread Aussies use spill sauce and particularly onion everywhere.

Beetroot on burgers is also a genius aussie discovery, it's unheard of here.

Diego Manriquez, São Paulo, Brazil

You lived in a lot of countries growing up, what did you find weird when you got to Australia?

DM: I didn't dislike any foods but Vegemite was weird, but I eat it to this day! I have a jar here now.

Kangaroo meat, that shocked me. I thought you guys loved them! I tell everyone over here how you could just find it in supermarkets and everyone is shocked. See the kangaroo eat the kangaroo be the kangaroo man.

Also the meat pies, I was always used to big pies and you eat a slice but you guys eat lots of pies., and there were lots of sausage sizzles

I was about to ask you about the sausage sizzle, was that a confusing concept to you?

I was surprised I never had shrimp on the barbie. I'm Brazilian, so sausage is for hot dog not usually a barbecue thing, so it was strange at first, especially since you eat it with normal toast bread.

I should clarify we have chorizos in barbecue but it's different. Sausage sizzle is like the street barbecue, our street barbecue is more like meat skewers.

What Aussie food do you miss now in Brazil?

I'd kill for a falafel kebab right now, you can quote me on that. You guys eat kebabs as wraps and not the traditional Pita bread way.

Also the coffee culture there is unreal, it's very good coffee and it's cool you guys don't sell out to Starbucks. Even Brazil has Starbucks now days and our coffee is amazing

I remember that day we bought a bunch of prawns and ate them by the light house in Yamba, that was a dank meal.

Alejandra Navarrete, Ecuador

What are some of the strangest/most confusing Australian foods? Why?

AN: Sausage sandwiches, it's not so much about the sausage - they should use a different type of bread, because when you put tomato sauce, barbecue sauce or even onion on a thin slice of bread it makes it wet, it breaks and gets messy and yucky.

Vegemite, it tastes like a mineral supplement we use to give cattle and horses.

What is your opinion on Australia's obsession for a sausage sandwich?

Surely there are other options that are healthier and taste better.

What simple, easy to cook foods should Australians replace the sausage sandwich with at a charity barbecue?

Just change the bread. Use a bread roll, add lettuce and tomato. It's healthier and no harder to prepare.

Nathan Connelly, Mansfield, UK

You've lived in Australia for 10 years and now an Australian citizen, but you'll always be English at heart. What was weird food-wise when you first got here?

NC: Nothing springs to mind other than the disgust I feel when I see people eating Vegemite.

That's been a popular response so far. What about sausage sandwiches? Did they confuse you at first?

Not the concept of it no, but it's not really a sandwich if its just in one slice though so maybe that bit would of been confusing. I just heard them get called snags in bread initially, which made enough sense.

Daria Bruna, Switzerland

What did you find weird or confusing about Australian food while you were living here?

DB: Well obviously Vegemite, but not a lot of people I met actually ate that.

You have some weird sweet stuff. I never had the mint/chocolate combination before even though the English seem to like it too, and also most of your chocolate tastes like sugar and not like chocolate.

What confused me was more the fact that you have the same things, but they taste different than what I was expecting, like chocolate, bread or juice.

What about a sausage sizzle? Were you a fan?

At the time I did, know I don't not eat meat anymore, just that the whole barbecuing was sometimes a bit much... like all but a couple of days in summer.

Sausage sandwiches are actually is quite common around here, but obviously we don't call them that. In Switzerland we hike a lot and then grill somewhere in the mountain, so it makes total sense to put your sausage on a bread to eat it after.

Madlen Witte, Germany

You travelled around Australia for a year, what did you find weird or confusing about Australian food?

MW: I was first overwhelmed by the high living costs of fresh food in Australia and then I realised that you have a broad variety of frozen or vacuum packed food.

Your puddings are also great , like the sticky date pudding! In fact all your sweets are very sweet ... even your chocolate seems sweeter to me than the ones which are sold in Europe

Because of Australian farmers I am friends with I had the chance to try fresh kangaroo steak and jerky and all sorts and that is just delicous in every way. I think it is really comparable with our deer.

And your lamb chops! To be fair, I knew where it was coming from, I saw how they were raised, treated and worked it helps and if all station sheep are that happy animals. You guys have the best and fairest meat production you can find. You have the space and if the farmer is clever and not greedy also enough food for sheep to get delicious .

Of course it is often also a way how you grill it but Australians understand a good barbecue. Like the toast with egg in it, or the amazing spit we made with that awesome lemon marinade. Australians just understand how to cook meat!

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bunnings warehouse flavoured milk kangaroo meat sausage sizzle tim tam vegemite

Melbourne Cup winner to ride at Grafton this Sunday

Melbourne Cup winner to ride at Grafton this Sunday

Two internationally renowned jockeys will be on the track at the Clarence River Jockey Club this Sunday

OUR SAY: Slip, slop, slap this weekend

No Caption

A heatwave is coming and sunscreen is a must.

What's that you're eating?

A sausage sandwich, a staple of any Australian barbecue.

What foods leave our foreign visitors puzzled and confused?

Supreme Court murder trial under way in Grafton

News

A Supreme Court murder trial has begun in Grafton today.

Local Partners

Reception issues cloud Iluka

Residents have reported reception issues on Facebook but ACMA is unaware of the issues.

Clarence Valley goes Bollywood

FUSION: Ali McBeath of Studio One Dance Academy shows off her Bollywood style.

A fusion of new and traditional dance styles

Yamba's passport to the future: membership boost vital

Yamba.

Business chamber aims to make meetings indispensable.

Crash, bash and smash at Grafton Speedway

Demolition Derby action will return this weekend for the Australian Demolition Derby Championship at Trevan Ford Grafton Speedway.

Grafton to host Australian Demolition Derby Championships

Summit set to tackle future of game

Sport

NRL needs to throw more support to Struggle St clubs.

Eclectic calendar year of concerts for the Con

2017 program features exciting acts from all over Australia

Make Jackass of yourself live on stage

Jackass's Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna on stage during the crew's Fillthy Seppo Tour of Ausralia. The mayhem arrives at the Coffs Harbour on February 23.

Jackass team head to Coffs to wreak havoc

Parramatta Eels legend brings his band to Grafton

Rugby league legend Eric Grothe Snr and his band The Gurus are in Grafton this Saturday.

League legend turn guitar guru takes to Grafton stage

League legend and barbecues to fire up the Clarence

Hussy Hicks, pictured, will join Phil Emmanuel and more on stage at the annual Blues Brews and Barbecues event at the Grafton racecourse on Sunday.

League legend and barbecues fire up big weekend of entertainment

Tom Hiddleston: Why I wore that 'I ❤ Taylor Swift' top

Tom Hiddleston’s shoot for GQ.

“Taylor is an amazing woman,

Prince Charles goddaughter dies, aged 45 after tumour

The Prince of Wales is greeted by goddaughter Tara Palmer Tomkinson in 2003. Picture: Supplied/ News Corp Australia

Police say death 'unexplained' but not suspicious

Claudia Karvan plays a 'superhero' in Newton's Law

Claudia Karvan stars in the TV series Newton's Law.

Beloved actress relishes her ‘upstairs, downstairs’ legal eagle role

A NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK!

27 Lakes Boulevard, Wooloweyah 2464

Residential Land That's exactly what it is like to find an opportunity like this ... $425,000

That's exactly what it is like to find an opportunity like this in the sought after Wooloweyah area. This 1195m² elevated block is a blank canvas that you can...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

SIZE MATTERS

Lot 3 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land How big is big enough? Surely this size can accommodate all your ... $240,000

How big is big enough? Surely this size can accommodate all your needs. Why wait any longer? Secure your piece of paradise now and relax in the knowledge your new...

&quot;WOODBRIDGE&quot; Farm

Ashby 2463

House 3 1 6 $1,450,000

Unsurpassed in the Rural Sector of the Clarence Valley is this beautiful family owned farm set upon the Clarence River and encompassing many of the lower river...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

SELLERS HAVE BOUGHT ELSEWHERE!

12 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 5 2 4 $468,000

Lawrence is a family orientated country town central to Grafton and Yamba and a mere 13km trip by ferry and riverside road to the funky little town of Maclean. The...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

PRICED JUST RIGHT

21 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A renovated double storey, upstairs living and downstairs storage substantial home, with beautiful established gardens priced for a fast, genuine sale! Enter the...

NEW PRICE!

11a Kritsch Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $305,000

If we had a penny for every time someone wanted a low set home in Grafton, brick and tile, modern and well positioned we would be very happy indeed. Positioned off...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!