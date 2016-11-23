What's the secret to Hybrid Fitness' winning formula?

CROSSFIT STRONGHOLD: Hybrid Fitness crossfit athletes Ann Purser and Jen Harley placed second and first in their respective categories in the Pan Pacific Masters Games Fitness Challenge on the Gold Coast.

CROSSFIT: They breed them tough at Hybrid Fitness.

The burgeoning Grafton gym has found a winning formula with its crossfit athletes churning out results across the country.

Earlier this month Jen Harley and Ann Pursey returned from Pan-Pacific Masters Games on the Gold Coast with gold and silver medals respectively.

Harley came out on top in the Women's 45 to 49 Fitness Challenge, consisting of nine gruelling events across three days, while Pursey finished second in the Women's 50 to 54 category.

"There were three workouts each day, which included running, swimming, rowing, Olympic weightlifting and gymnastics,” Harley, a former national triathlete, said. "I was first or second in most events and it came down to the last event - a 200m swim, 500m sprint and thirty 35kg shoulders (lifts).”

Both women attributed much of their outstanding success to the dedication of Hybrid Fitness personal trainer Shaun Davison.

"It all comes down to great coaching,” Harley said. "Shaun's fantastic. He's up to date, pretty tough, very supportive.”

Pursey started training when she answered a boot camp flyer when Davison first opened Hybrid about five years ago.

"I think it's the whole Hybrid atmosphere that Shaun has created at his gym,” Pursey said.

"The trainers, which includes Jen, are brilliant. It's friendly, happy, and they don't care if you've got the latest gear, the fittest person or someone who just walked in off the street, they treat everybody the same.”

Harley, along with Davison, Anna Campbell, Kelly Adamson, Josh Nagle and Kim Gilmore, will head back to the Gold Coast this weekend to represent Hybrid as one of the top 15 crossfit gyms in Australia in the 2016 Allstar Affiliate Series grand final.

Four athletes - Harley, Campbell, Adamson and Irene Shinn - recently represented NSW at the Australian Crossfit Masters League in Perth.

"They took the top three in each category, so it's pretty rare to get four people from one gym to qualify,” Harley said.

Harley is in fact preparing for the Crossfit Games Open - the first stage towards qualifying for the CrossFit Games in Los Angeles, which takes the top 20 in the world in men, women, teams, teenagers (14-17) and masters (40+).

"My big event will be the opens in February and I'm only about 80% capacity at the moment, so I was pretty surprised (at Pan Pacs),” she said.

"Opens is an online event with athletes all over the world doing five workouts over five weeks.

"All the scores are tallied and then they pick the top 200 in the world for Regionals and then the top 20 go to the CrossFit Games in LA.”

Harley has reached the top 200 the past two years, but is yet to break into the world finals.