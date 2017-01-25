33°
What's tolerance? All depends on who you're asking

Lesley Apps
| 25th Jan 2017 6:30 PM
OI, OI, OI: Giving tolerance the thumbs up.
OI, OI, OI: Giving tolerance the thumbs up. shelma1

HAPPY National Tolerance Day. It's a wonder there isn't one in this country. You hear the word bandied about more than ever lately.

Particularly this time of year when we are subjected to a big dose of national pride as we tippy-toe around those too-hard baskets like #changethedate campaigns and the what's wrong with the Lamb ad this year quiz.

This continual unrest means we go rather quiet on the patriotic front for the remainder of the year, which speaks volumes about how the whole theme of tolerance and national pride sits within our society.

In a way Australia Day holds up a giant magnifying glass on this country while it celebrates its greatness and achievements.

And on more occasions than I care to remember, it reminds us we are not the tolerant nation we like to profess we are and that the word can be a loaded gesture depending on who is implying the tolerance. So because this is Australia, let's look at our tolerance scoreboard.

White, English-decended Australians pride themselves on being tolerant of a multi-cultural society like they are some kind of separate human species, the superior gang this great nation was built on. A group that has allowed other less-fortunate nations to come and live here and eke out an existence courtesy of that tolerance. In a way white Australia believes it is owed something for bestowing that privilege.

These newcomers should be extra grateful, more courteous and thankful, but most importantly, quieter than those who were lucky enough to be born on this soil after their convict relatives arrived. Tolerance score required for this scenario: Whites 0. Newcomers: 10.

So what do indigenous Australians think of that kind of tolerance? If they can stop laughing they would probably feel they have been very tolerant of white Australians, and, because whites have always been in charge, their handling of everything since - from "the arrival” to the way we "shared” this country and made it a place everyone could live as "equals” - but sarcasm will only get you so far.

Standing up and demanding the date that signifies the beginning of what transpired to be quite an ugly, if ignored history is a start, but they are often met with responses like "get over it” and "get over it”.

Throw in an imaginary spear to challenge the establishment and it's "provocative, violent, offensive”. Tolerance score: Indigenous Australians 10. White Australians 0.

The "new” Australians, as they are labelled, are extremely tolerant with white Australia. Not only do they have to retreat from verbal abuse for breathing on our soil and the occasional dose of dinky-di spit, they also have to contend with being at the centre of "hate” rallies and the national news whenever something controversial happens like children appearing on a billboard claiming to be Australian (turns out they actually are Australians but some folks don't want to be reminded of this on a sign three storeys high). Tolerance score: New Australians 10. Whites 0.

Race attitudes extend to views on sexual orientation, and if there's one group that knows tolerance it's the LGBTI community. Even the acronym induces eye-rolls, so what hope do they have in getting their partnerships acknowledged legally, you know, like other human beings can. At least that plebiscite fiasco, emphasis on the "pleb”, was quashed, but if the issue is now ignored out of some kind of zealotry we once again fail. Tolerance score: Straight whites 0. LGBTI 10.

It seems we are living in two Australias today; one which genuinely embraces change and diversity and equal rights and the other that fights tooth and nail to "reclaim” our 1950s mentality, when white, straight, let's face it, male Australians reigned supreme and everything else was geared around that.

Those scores are symptomatic of that latter Australia. Despite this, as a nation we do seem to be playing catch-up as the government embraces diversity at an almost alarming rate thanks to the boundless ignorance from our past. (This momentum should continue tonight when Sudanese child soldier and refugee cum lawyer Deng Adut is named 2017 Australian of the Year).

According to the Macquarie dictionary, tolerance is "the disposition to be patient and fair towards those whose opinions or practices differ from one's own; freedom from bigotry” and "the ability to endure disagree- able circumstances”.

No matter how hard we try to project we are a country across the meaning of this, a huge portion of white Australia still lets the team down.

These aren't scoreboard results to be blindly celebrating.

