Wheels' top car a win for 'democratic motoring'

IN A decision called a "win for democratic motoring” the Wheels Car of the Year is the seven-seat SUV, the Mazda CX-9.

The win for Mazda in the world's longest continuously running car award is the company's eighth and has it closing in on Holden's all-time record of 10 titles.

Wheels' editor Alex Inwood said the CX-9 put luxury motoring into the realm of the everyday driver.

"Not only is it clearly the best car in its class, the CX-9 proves you don't need to be wealthy to experience polished, luxurious motoring,” he said.

"When we whittled the field down to a final three, the Mazda was able to out-ride and out-refine two of Germany's finest luxury cars - which is no small feat.”

There are eight different versions of the five-door, seven-seat CX-9, starting at $42,490 for the front-wheel-drive 'Sport' through to $63,390 for the top-spec all-wheel-drive Azami.

Wheels described the CX-9 as a victory for democratic motoring, especially with SUVs (sports utility vehicles) rapidly becoming Australia's family car of choice. More than one-in-three new cars sold in Australia are now SUVs, and it is a trend that shows no sign of abating.

In the other award the 4x4 of the Year it was a return to old school toughness and reliability in the form of a 30-year updated legend, the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 (Double Cab GXL).

In the Motor Performance Car of the Year it was a split decision between Ferrari and Porsche for the coveted title.

Announced by leading publication Motor magazine, this year's close run race may be seen (by certain tribes of fans) as a case of 13th time lucky for Porsche, as the 911 Turbo S edged the Ferrari 488 GTB to top the podium.

In the sought-after style award, it was the refined Audi A4 that shone in a flashy field of aspiring models in the 2017 WhichCar Style Award.