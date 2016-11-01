Where to watch the Melbourne Cup

Winner of best fascinator Nelli Heinzel and best outfit Elly Palmer enjoy a laugh and a celebratory drink at the Yamba Shores Tavern Melbourne Cup Day event.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

IF YOU'RE looking for somewhere to watch the race that will stop the nation, here's a list of what various venues across the Clarence Valley will be doing for the big race:

GDSC

The Grafton District Services Club will hold a luncheon starting at 12noon. With a three course menu, there will be prizes for the best dressed, sweeps and the big race live on big screens. There will be a three course menu and entertainment will be by comedian Kenny Bennett. Cost is $36.50 per head.

South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

The South Services Club will host the annual Inner Wheel Club Jacaranda Melbourne Cup Luncheon starting at 11.30am. Enjoy the friendship on offer as well as meeting the official Jacaranda Party while you watch the big race.

Grafton Golf Club

You'll get a complimentary glass of champagne at the golf club, with a two course lunch on offer from 10.30am for $25. There are sweeps available, full TAB facilities and all the action on the big screen. There will be a fashion parade hosted by "Sweet Sisters" and tickets are available from Sweet Sisters Boutique or the golf club.

Village Green Hotel

Hosted by the Babalou weddings and events, the Village Green Hotel in Grafton presents its Birdcage Melbourne Cup event. Tickets are $70 and include a three course meal and a three hour drinks package. There will be a fashion parade, fashion stakes, lucky door prize and live entertainment. There are raffles on all day and money raised will go towards Pink Ribbon Day.

Maclean Bowling Club

The bowling club will host their Melbourne Cup day starting at 11am, with a complimentary glass of champagne on arrival and a Chinese smorgasboard from Tse's restaurant. Live entertainment with Double Trouble and prizes on offer for Most Elegant Hat and best fascinator.

Brooms Head Bowling Club

Go out to the coast to celebrate the big race with the action starting at 11am. A Chinese smorgasboard is on offer with a glass of champagne for the women or a schooner for the men on entry. There are lucky door prizes, raffles, prizes for best dressed, hat and funky hair as well as sweeps and betting facilities. Cost is $22.

Pacific Hotel

The Pacific Hotel in Yamba will present its "Three Horse Lunch" with tickets $50 and three courses on offer. There will be sweepstakes all day, best dressed prizes as well as live screening of the race day action.

Yamba Shores Tavern

The Tavern will hold its Melbourne Cup event at the Boardroom Bar. There is a free glass of champagne and full TAB facilities available, with a banquet menu available for bookings of 10 or more.

Maclean Hotel

The Top Pub will hold its Melbourne Cup event with a $25 two course luncheon. $100 voucher is on offer to the best dressed male and female and share platters are also available. A free wine is available with each meal and there are full TAB facilities available.

