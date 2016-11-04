30°
News

Which North Coast road clocked $3.4m in speeding fines?

Chris Calcino
| 4th Nov 2016 6:00 AM Updated: 7:58 AM
Speed cameras across NSW brought in $103 million in fines last financial year.
Speed cameras across NSW brought in $103 million in fines last financial year.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOVE them or loathe them - and let's be serious, no one loves them - speed cameras remain a constant and lucrative money spinner for the NSW Government.

NSW Police last financial year issued 494,897 tickets from fixed and movable speed traps, bringing in $103 million in fines - up $7 million on 2014-15 and steadily rising year on year.

Office of State Revenue figures show the golden goose really starts laying over the November to January Christmas period when more people are on the road and police patrols are out in force.

One stretch of road stands above the rest as the Northern Rivers region's biggest flash for cash cow: the controversial Hinterland Way in Ewingsdale clocking up about $3.4 million from 14,631 separate speeding offences.

Of those, 13 fines totalling $29,978 were for drivers exceeding the speed limit by at least 45kmh.

Like the masses of drivers nabbed along that road, fines from the Hinterland Way fixed speed camera show no sign of slowing down.

Police have already issued 3542 fines totalling almost $1.2 million along that short stretch in July-September of this year.

The entire region - including Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina, Richmond Valley and Kyogle - drew in $5.7 million in fines last financial year, meaning cameras northbound and southbound on Hinterland Way accounted for about two thirds of the entire region's speed camera revenue.

The Pacific Hwy at Woodburn was the second speeding hotspot with 6660 fines totting up a face value of about $1.4 million.

Next came the Pacific Hwy at Wardell, with $508,074 in fines, followed by Bangalow Rd in Clunes with $154,246.

The Bruxner Hwy in Wollongbar rounded out the region's revenue-raising top five with $85,929 in fines over the 2015-16 financial year.

A total 5241 on-the-spot fines for the entire region - police-issued, not from cameras - notched up a $1.8 million face value.

The NSW road toll increased by a shocking 25% in 2015-16, despite speed camera revenue rising 7.2% over the same period.

Transport for NSW figures reveal 387 people died on the state's roads over the 12 months to September - the worst statistics for any state in the country.

Shadow roads minister Jodi McKay has chastised the Baird government for cutting $15.5 million from its contribution to the Community Road Safety Fund last year.

She said speed cameras were being used to bolster the government's coffers rather than make roads safer.

"The road toll is increasing; the focus should be on slowing people down, not raising revenue," she said.

"It's disgraceful that the government has cut its contribution to funding road safety programs in the face of an increasing road toll.

"The minister should be fighting for every dollar to fund road safety and curb the needless loss of life."

Roads Minister Duncan Gay issued a statement saying death and injury had decreased by up to 90% at speed camera locations.

"It's disturbing when speeding is claiming more and more lives that this proven life-saving program is subjected to unjustified accusations of being 'revenue raising'," Mr Gay said.

ARM NEWSDESK

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron casino duncan gay ewingsdale fines hinterland way kyogle lismore north coast northern rivers pacific hwy police speeding

South Grafton fire sparked by ride-on lawnmower

South Grafton fire sparked by ride-on lawnmower

EXPLODING gas cylinders and toxic fumes were just some of the hazards firefighters had to contend with yesterday as they battled a blaze in South Grafton.

Police conduct forensic investigation in search of fire bugs

The Fortis Creek National Park bushfire has burnt out more than 7,200 hectares of bushland north of Grafton.

Evidence of further attempts to start fires north of Grafton

Billion-dollar boost for highway upgrade

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Deidre Randell from RMS and Page MP Kevin Hogan dig the first soil on for the Glenugie to Tyndale Pacific Hwy build.

Govt ramps up effort to deliver safer road by 2020

Mick brings his friends to Eatonsville Hall

ON THE ROAD: Catch Mick Daley and Wayshegoes at Eatonsville this weekend.

The Eatonsville Hall comes to life this weekend.

Local Partners

Just right: Letisha donates her goldilocks to charity

When Letisha's dad died from cancer 18 months ago, she found out some cancer treatments cause hair loss and decided she wanted to help.

Tony's wealth of Jaca Market experience

MARKET VALUE: Tony Flew from Coutts Crossing travels with his Crocodile Creek Fashions market to events all over Australia including the Jacaranda Festival every year.

Picture perfect day for Jacaranda Markets

Mick brings his friends to Eatonsville Hall

ON THE ROAD: Catch Mick Daley and Wayshegoes at Eatonsville this weekend.

The Eatonsville Hall comes to life this weekend.

Tonight's the night for Rod Stewart

Hear all your favourites at Rod Stewart tribute

Grafton business makes Movember move

MO' MONEY: Micah Middelbosh and his team are getting behind Movember.

How does your mo' grow?

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

NICOLE Kidman has revealed her new movie 'Lion' feels like "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

You little ripper! Russell Coight's back on our TV screens

Channel 10 is renewing the iconic TV series Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures.

IN great news for comedy fans, an Aussie treasure is coming back.

Stefanovic to lose $8m mansion in divorce

Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic.

Karl Stefanovic may be forced to give up an $8 million mansion

Mick brings his friends to Eatonsville Hall

ON THE ROAD: Catch Mick Daley and Wayshegoes at Eatonsville this weekend.

The Eatonsville Hall comes to life this weekend.

James Packer would've married Mariah Carey without prenup

James Packer was prepared to marry Mariah Carey without a prenup

Coast seafood outlet to feature on SBS cooking show

STARRING: Soulfish owner Dan Learoyd (right).

A Sunshine Coast seafood shop will next week feature on TV

Industrial Land

Lot 1 Johnsons Lane, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security ... Expressions Of...

10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security fence around perimeter Separate security fenced internal yard area Zoned IN1 General...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 $ 255,000

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

WELCOME TO WATERVIEW

29 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Swan Hill drive set in a street with amazing landscaped gardens surrounded by green grass hills and valleys. Enjoy having only one neighbour in the perfect out of...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

Privacy, Luxury and Water Views

28 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 5 2 2 $619,000

This superb waterfront property located on prestigious Newport Island will delight the fussiest of buyers. When you arrive at this quality family home you can't...

SOLD! By Fiona Beamer - Scenic Rural Retreat

Pillar Valley 2462

House 3 2 5 $475,000

Set back off the main road with its own private driveway you will find this immaculate 3 bedroom home blending with its natural surrounds with an appealing...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!