Whole lotta tribute act set to shake you all night long

WHOLE Lotta AC/DC brings you the thunder, power and frenzy of the greatest rock band on Earth, AC/DC.

Whole Lotta AC/DC is the complete tribute to legends, playing and celebrating the greatest hits of this classic hard rock band. The band assaults audiences from the word "GO”, with a superbly accurate show complete with costumes, concert quality sound and lighting and the unrelenting energy that AC/DC has become famous for.

Formed in 2012, Whole Lotta AC/DC have quickly established themselves as Australia's number 1 AC/DC tribute show. In 2015, the band was named as the official band for the pre & post VIP functions for the Australian dates of ACDC's ROCK OR BUST tour at stadiums across the country.

The show takes on the greatest hits of both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras, including early supercharged hits like "TNT”, "Long way to the Top”, "Highway To Hell,” "High Voltage,” and "Whole Lotta Rosie”. The band continues through the catalogue of hits, effortlessly making the transition to the modern day sound of the Brian Johnson era. This includes anthems from the critically acclaimed Back in Black album with songs like, You Shook Me All Night Long, Rock n Roll Ain't Noise Pollution and Hells Bells through to For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), Thunderstruck, all the way up to the modern day triumph, Rock n Roll Train.

Whole Lotta AC/DC's line-up features members of Oz Rock original band "The Driving Conditions” (TDC). These guys are "Real Deal” rock and rollers, who live, eat and breath Aussie Rock. TDC received a development deal from Alberts Records (The same label as AC/DC) and have toured nationally with acts such as Rose Tattoo, The Angels and The Screaming Jets and have worked closely with Aria Hall of Famer and producer, Geordie Leach from Rose Tattoo. Whole Lotta AC/DC delivers the power and high voltage intensity that you'd expect from an AC/DC show. Get ready to witness rock'n'roll at its best with a show that will leave audiences screaming for more.

Don't miss Whole Lotta AC/DC Show at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Saturday night.