25°
News

Whole lotta tribute act set to shake you all night long

Lesley Apps
| 22nd Sep 2016 12:05 PM
Whole Lotta AC/DC the Show pay tribute to one of our greatest rock bands.
Whole Lotta AC/DC the Show pay tribute to one of our greatest rock bands.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHOLE Lotta AC/DC brings you the thunder, power and frenzy of the greatest rock band on Earth, AC/DC.

Whole Lotta AC/DC is the complete tribute to legends, playing and celebrating the greatest hits of this classic hard rock band. The band assaults audiences from the word "GO”, with a superbly accurate show complete with costumes, concert quality sound and lighting and the unrelenting energy that AC/DC has become famous for.

Formed in 2012, Whole Lotta AC/DC have quickly established themselves as Australia's number 1 AC/DC tribute show. In 2015, the band was named as the official band for the pre & post VIP functions for the Australian dates of ACDC's ROCK OR BUST tour at stadiums across the country.

The show takes on the greatest hits of both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras, including early supercharged hits like "TNT”, "Long way to the Top”, "Highway To Hell,” "High Voltage,” and "Whole Lotta Rosie”. The band continues through the catalogue of hits, effortlessly making the transition to the modern day sound of the Brian Johnson era. This includes anthems from the critically acclaimed Back in Black album with songs like, You Shook Me All Night Long, Rock n Roll Ain't Noise Pollution and Hells Bells through to For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), Thunderstruck, all the way up to the modern day triumph, Rock n Roll Train.

Whole Lotta AC/DC's line-up features members of Oz Rock original band "The Driving Conditions” (TDC). These guys are "Real Deal” rock and rollers, who live, eat and breath Aussie Rock. TDC received a development deal from Alberts Records (The same label as AC/DC) and have toured nationally with acts such as Rose Tattoo, The Angels and The Screaming Jets and have worked closely with Aria Hall of Famer and producer, Geordie Leach from Rose Tattoo. Whole Lotta AC/DC delivers the power and high voltage intensity that you'd expect from an AC/DC show. Get ready to witness rock'n'roll at its best with a show that will leave audiences screaming for more.

Don't miss Whole Lotta AC/DC Show at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Saturday night.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Iluka breakwater in disrepair

Iluka breakwater in disrepair

ILUKA residents say the local breakwater has been reduced to a "dangerous eyesore” just months after it was strengthened and upgraded.

Mystery bus trip for GHS year 12 students

Grafton High School year 12 class of 2016 before they head out on a mystery bus tour on their second last day of school.

Grafton High year 12 head out on a mystery bus trip to celebreate

Local news made easier than ever before with new app

THE Daily Examiner has launched a brand new app to give you an even smoother way of viewing local news.

The DEX has launched a brand new app

Dark horse for Mayor as main contenders lack support

Who will be the next mayor of the Clarence Valley?

Leading mayoral contenders might lack support.

Local Partners

Mystery bus trip for GHS year 12 students

Grafton High Students are spending this week celebrating the end of their schooling.

Local news made easier than ever before with new app

THE Daily Examiner has launched a brand new app to give you an even smoother way of viewing local news.

The DEX has launched a brand new app

Super line-up of entertainment this weekend

Comedian Dave Williams heads a hilarious line-up set to perform at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Sunday night with the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase.

Pub rock legends, comedy and more in this week's gig guide

Latest deals and offers

Whole lotta tribute act set to shake you all night long

Whole lotta tribute act set to shake you all night long

Hear all the explosive hits that made the Australian hard rock band legends in their lifetimes when Whole Lotta AC/DC hit the stage at South Grafton.

Hugh Grant: 'Sex scenes are a turn-on'

Hugh Grant says he loves filming sex scenes and finds them a "turn-on".

Hugh Grant finds filming sex scenes a "turn-on".

Kendall Jenner: 'I'm all about freeing the nipple'

Kendall Jenner says she is "all about freeing the nipple" and prefers to either go braless or with her lingerie exposed as she likes to show off what's under her clothing.

KENDALL Jenner is "all about freeing the nipple".

Still totally Rad after almost 40 years of rocking

ON THE BOIL: The Radiators are an Australian pub rock band formed in September 1978 by mainstay members Brian Nichol on lead vocals and guitar, Stephen 'Fess' Parker on lead guitar and Geoff Turner on bass guitar.

Aussie legends still have plenty of spark

Super line-up of entertainment this weekend

Comedian Dave Williams heads a hilarious line-up set to perform at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Sunday night with the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase.

Pub rock legends, comedy and more in this week's gig guide

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Storks.

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

Value Packed Family Property

Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 NOW $479,000

OWNER SAYS SELL! Owners have purchased elsewhere offering a fantastic opportunity to purchase a well-established family home set on a fully fenced 4,005sqm corner...

When a quality built home is important to you and your family

2 Corella Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 4 $437,500

In the search for your new home many buyers want to know that their most valuable investment will stand the tests of time and it is underpinned with a quality...

Brick and Tile â&#39; Big View â&#39; A Grade Tenant

32 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $385,000

When assessing homes in Maclean for investment purposes some things are essential for maintenance, some things are essential for capital growth and some things...

Large acreage in Maclean town centre

18-30 Kerry Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land Comprising of approximately 7.45 ha (18.5 acres) this undulating and elevated vacant ... Auction Friday...

Comprising of approximately 7.45 ha (18.5 acres) this undulating and elevated vacant and semi cleared acreage will be of interest to those who are very aware that...

Don&#39;t Stress Just Invest

47 Cowan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

After previously serving its purpose in Wharf Street this delightful home has a story to tell and was relocated to its current location in the mid 2000's and given...

Renovated and Ready To Go!

21 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Not often do we find the opportunity to present a home to the market that is freshly renovated with nothing to do, but when that opportunity arises we want to tell...

Absolutely Must GO!

30 Spotted Gum Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Spacious, flood-free and lowset - what more could you ask for?! Situated in one of South Grafton's most recent estates, this quality property is surrounded by...

FRONT ROW!

Unit 26/20 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 1 $459,000

Book your seats now! If it is value for money that you want then this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is definitely going to take some beating. Situated opposite Pippi...

ONLY TWO LOTS LEFT AFTER PRICE REDUCTIONS ACROSS THE SUBDIVISION - LET&#39;S GET BUSY

Lot 7 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $132900

Only two remain of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The lots represent a new era of eco-friendly...

ONLY TWO LOTS LEFT AFTER PRICE REDUCTIONS ACROSS THE SUBDIVISION - LET&#39;S GET BUSY

Lot 5 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $139900

Only two remain of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The lots represent a new era of eco-friendly...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.