Why have North Coast fuel prices hit the roof?

MOTORISTS are feeling the pinch at the bowser around the North Coast with fuel prices a high 134.9 cents per litre.

NRMA media spokesman, Peter Khoury said the region's price hike is the result of a massive spike encountered by our metro friends in Brisbane, where prices were constantly low for a cycle of six weeks before a recent overnight spike of 22c.

"When Brisbane sneezes the North Coast gets a cold," Mr Khoury said.

The Australian Institute of Petroleum reports on the daily shifts in the Terminal Gate Price in each of the nation's capitals.

The figure shows the amount of money retailers pay to purchase their petrol - less transport costs.

Today's price in Brisbane is 108.7 cents per litre and while prices on the North Coast have climbed the amount of money retailers pay for fuel has fallen.

While the gap may stick motorist's craws Mr Khoury said the NRMA is forecasting prices to fall in the lead up to Christmas on the back of numerous international market factors such as a fall in crude oil prices.

The flow-on effect from the falling prices in the cities should be felt in regional areas in about a week, accordng to Mr Khoury.

NRMA fuel watch graph Contributed

Somewhat surpisingly the latest NRMA average unleaded fuel rankings stated Grafton was the best place in the Northern Rivers for cheap fuel.

Ballina ranked as the 26th cheapest place for fuel in the state.

Casino wasn't far off Ballina sitting in 24th while Lismore and Coffs Harbour ranked much better at 15th and 14th place respectively.

Grafton ranked strongly as the 9th cheapest town to purchase fuel in NSW.

While some servos are offering prices that may burn a hole in your pocket there are plenty of other petrol stations out there offering a cheaper deal.

Check out our list of the best places to buy complied with NRMA Fuel Price mobile app data.

Cheapest places to get Unleaded 91 fuel

Northern Rivers

Ampol Condong: 110.9 c/l

BP Wollongbar: 121.9 c/l

BP Wollongbar Service Centre: 115.7 c/l

Byron Pacific Highway Fuel Stop: 123.9 c/l

Puma Energy Casino: 121.9 c/l

Woolworths Byron Bay: 121.3 c/l

Caltex Byron Bay: 121.4 c/l

Liberty Alstonville: 121.9 c/l

Australia Post - Tintenbar LPO: 123.63 c/l

Coffs Coast

Fullers Service Centre: 119.9 c/l

Bellingen Fuel Shop: 123.9 c/l

Clatex Orlando St: 126.6 c/l

Caltex Woolgoolga: 126.9 c/l

Clarence Valley

United Petroleum Grafton Fourway: 121.9 c/l

United Petroleum South Grafton: 121.9 c/l

Caltex Junction Hill : 121.9 c/l

Caltex South Grafton: 121.9 c/l

Woolworths Grafton: 121.9 c/l

Puma Energy South Grafton: 121.9 c/l