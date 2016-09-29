Why we're the top spot for mobile tourists

Caravanners and campers spend an average $152 a night in our region.

OUR region is the top spot for caravanners and campers in the state.

Mobile tourists spent nearly six million nights in Northern NSW last financial year.

With caravanners and campers spending an average $152 a night in the region, Northern NSW businesses would have collected about $889 million from mobile tourists last financial year.

ARM Newsdesk analysis of Caravan Industry Association of Australia data shows campers and vanners made a whopping 1.2 million visits to the tourism region that covers Coffs Harbour, the Northern Rivers, Clarence Valley and Newcastle in 2015-16.

This was up more than a quarter on the previous year.

The number of nights stayed climbed 44% to 5,848,990 in 2015-16.

Northern NSW outranked every other tourism region in NSW for nights stayed and for trips made.

Coffs Harbour City Council tourism boss Stephen Saunders said caravanners and campers were vital to the region's economy.

"We have for a long time been a key destination for caravanners and campers along the eastern seaboard and it's encouraging to see the growth," the industry and destination development section leader said.

"One can only imagine that these figures will continue to increase as the Pacific Hwy is completed over the next few years."

Stuart Lamont from the CIAA said vanners and campers were attracted to regions that offered excellent facilities and opportunities to explore.

"Travellers look for outdoor and activity-based experiences as well as the chance to try local produce and dining venues," Mr Lamont said.

"Regions that enjoy great weather and climates are always popular, given the outdoor nature of caravanning and camping, but they also need to be accessible.

"Although active retirees have the time to explore the paths less travelled, families and couples like to access destinations quickly and easily so they enjoy their holiday in the region." - ARM NEWSDESK