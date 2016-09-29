23°
News

Why we're the top spot for mobile tourists

Sherele Moody
| 29th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
Caravanners and campers spend an average $152 a night in our region.
Caravanners and campers spend an average $152 a night in our region.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OUR region is the top spot for caravanners and campers in the state.

Mobile tourists spent nearly six million nights in Northern NSW last financial year.

With caravanners and campers spending an average $152 a night in the region, Northern NSW businesses would have collected about $889 million from mobile tourists last financial year.

ARM Newsdesk analysis of Caravan Industry Association of Australia data shows campers and vanners made a whopping 1.2 million visits to the tourism region that covers Coffs Harbour, the Northern Rivers, Clarence Valley and Newcastle in 2015-16.

This was up more than a quarter on the previous year.

The number of nights stayed climbed 44% to 5,848,990 in 2015-16.

Northern NSW outranked every other tourism region in NSW for nights stayed and for trips made.

Coffs Harbour City Council tourism boss Stephen Saunders said caravanners and campers were vital to the region's economy.

"We have for a long time been a key destination for caravanners and campers along the eastern seaboard and it's encouraging to see the growth," the industry and destination development section leader said.

"One can only imagine that these figures will continue to increase as the Pacific Hwy is completed over the next few years."

Stuart Lamont from the CIAA said vanners and campers were attracted to regions that offered excellent facilities and opportunities to explore.

"Travellers look for outdoor and activity-based experiences as well as the chance to try local produce and dining venues," Mr Lamont said.

"Regions that enjoy great weather and climates are always popular, given the outdoor nature of caravanning and camping, but they also need to be accessible.

"Although active retirees have the time to explore the paths less travelled, families and couples like to access destinations quickly and easily so they enjoy their holiday in the region." - ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  tourism

UNITED FRONT: Mayor on ticket of unity

UNITED FRONT: Mayor on ticket of unity

"IT SENDS a message that this council doesn't see the Valley as divided and we can all work together.”

Woman suffers burns in kitchen fire

BLAZE: A young woman has suffered injuries to her hand in a house fire at South Grafton.

South Grafton tenant has rough first day in new home

Accusations fly at first council meeting

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

There's never a dull moment at Clarence Valley Council.

Great white shark hanging around Yamba

This 1.72m great white shark was tagged and released off Lighthouse Beach this morning.

Tagged shark detected near patrolled Yamba beach

Local Partners

Clarence Valley Interactive Magpie Evasion Map

YOU have one less reason to avoid Kicking The Kilos this spring with this map to help plot a magpie free course for your outdoor pursuits.

Bennett wants a cure for Kane

Bennett Mitchelhill who is holding a fundraiser for his friend Kane.

Wooli boy fundraises for sick friend

Superman back to defend title

Superman crosses the finish line after a new record setting run to claim their third Grafton Bridge to Bridge title in a row. Photo Matthew Elkerton / Daily Examiner

Powerboat crew ready to race for fourth consecutive Bridge to Bridge

Latest deals and offers

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

MADONNA had posted a naked selfie on Instagram, following in the footsteps of Katy Perry who shed her clothes in a video promoting the US Presidential election.

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

The Dixie Chicks to headline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

ORGANISERS move festival dates to lock in US country music stars.

What's on the big screen this week

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

DENZEL Washington returns in a shoot-em-up Western.

Our funny bachelor bows out

The Bachelorette contestant Aaron Brady from Golden Beach. Supplied by Channel 10.

COAST marketing executive eliminated from The Bachelorette.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E3 - Which picnic date is better?

The Bachelorette Georgia Love, centre, with her top 11 bachelors.

Lee and Matt get some one-on-one time with Georgia.

Ideal for the Growing Family

12 Gosford Close, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 $ 375,000

This two storey brick and tile home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac street in the highly sought after Westlawn area. The home has three spacious bedrooms...

Lifestyle or Invest - Your Choice

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 AUCTION

Located on an elevated position with scenic views in South Grafton is a lovely 4 bedroom house that exudes style and character. With close proximity to transport...

A Quaint Westlawn Gem

10 Elizabeth Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet Westlawn location, this delightful home occupies just under 640sqm of low maintenance, fully fenced, level land. The bathroom and kitchen have...

Dream Location

12 Garden Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

If it's all about location, then this is the jackpot, opposite beautiful See Park and only a short stroll to just about everything makes this one perfect. There is...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 AUCTION

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

Get It Sold!

3/19 Federation Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Low maintenance and flood-free with a stable tenant in place everything the savvy investor is looking for! Being one of six this fantastic lowset unit consists...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

Small acreage, federation style home and extensive shedding!

Prop Lt 1011 715 Lawrence Road, Southgate 2460

Rural 4 1 8 $295000

If you're the type of person who would rather not have the immediate neighbours then the position is ideal. Overlooking Alumy Creek and with endless views of...

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction