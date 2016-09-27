Valley to get new mayor today

THE Clarence Valley is set to have a new mayor, with Richie Williamson revealing he will not be a candidate at Tuesday afternoon's mayoral election.

After eight years behind the mayor's desk, Mr Williamson has decided to take a step back and watch a different councillor take the reins.

"I made the decision some time ago that if I was successful at the general election that I wouldn't be contesting the mayoral position," he said.

"That's because eight years is a very long time and it is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week job. It is a commitment that takes a lot of time and a lot of energy.

"I think it is now time that there is some renewal.

"I'll be supporting whoever is elected because I think that it's important the mayor of the day has the support of the council to get on with the job."

Mr Williamson was elected to the first Clarence Valley Council in 2005, and became mayor after the 2008 election.

He has juggled the role with his career as the breakfast announcer on radio station 2GF.

Along with the other eight councillors elected on September 10, he will be sworn in at Maclean Council Chambers on Tuesday, after which the election for mayor will be held.

While declining to say which councillor would have his support for mayor, Mr Williamson said the new council faces tough decisions as it works to balance the budget.

"The new council certainly does need to make some tough decisions in the very, very near future - cutting of services or what I believe will be a very slight increase in general rates," he said.

"It won't be anything like the previous 6.5% but there will need to be a decision made in the next 6-8 months on that.

"The shortfall is now, I think, manageable, but that is going to be decision for the new council, and the new mayor, whoever that may be, will have to lead the ship through those discussions.

"I think next year's budget will be the first budget in Clarence Valley Council's history that will be a balanced budget and I think that is a great achievement of the council."

Looking back to his time as mayor, Mr Williamson said he is proud to have served as the chair of the Pacific Highway Taskforce.

"That role has at times been extremely rewarding and equally frustrating, but to see that project finally being delivered, albeit after the 2016 deadline, that has been tremendous and we're now seeing that being delivered into the Clarence."

He says he has no major regrets, but says some of the most stressful times came during floods.

"When you get the call at one in the morning that there is water lapping over the top of a levee bank and you should come into work, I'll never forget that," he said.

"I'll never forget the morning of the Grafton jail closure and the whole goings on behind the scenes of that - that's another story for another day."

While holding the position of mayor has allowed him to make a difference to the Valley - "Being in a position where you can help people instantly, that has been my most rewarding time" - Mr Williamson says the influence of the mayor can be overstated.

"The mayor only has one vote, the same as everyone else. I've been mayor eight years and I can honestly say I have never canvassed anyone for their vote, either in a mayoral vote or in a vote on the floor of the council," he said.

"Whoever is mayor will certainly have a level of influence over the council but I think at times it is highly overstated. I've lost plenty on the floor of the council, and won plenty."