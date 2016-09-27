Win an Italian holiday and other superb prizes

PRIZE: You could win yourself a week at the Villa Capanne in Italy at this year's Gate to Plate.

BESIDES walking away from this year's Gate to Plate with a satisfied stomach, you could also be in possession of a week-long Italian holiday or a rare photographic print.

Each year when the Gallery Foundation hosts their signature food event, they also encompass an artistic element to the afternoon and an in-house auction to help boost the fundraising coffers.

This year they have chosen to showcase and auction off black-and-white images of celebrated photographers John Witzig, Osric Motley, Otto Fuchs and Carl Ehlers.

While John Witzig is a household name for capturing the emerging counter culture of surfing, the others were notable in their day more than a century ago.

Some of these rare images will be sold along with a range of other sought-after artworks, sculptures and donated items.

But perhaps the highlight of the catalogue of items is the opportunity to secure yourself a week-long holiday in Umbria, Italy.

Ticketholders can go big on the following items:

Two economy class tickets from Brisbane to Rome valued at $3500 (Flight Centre Grafton).

Seven nights at Villa Capanne Italy (www.villacapanne.com) value $4000.

Silky pots, pans, skillet, carving knives value $1000 (Harvey Norman).

Three nights' accommodation at Angourie Rainforest Resort.

And more than 150 handmade metal red poppy sculptures.

There are fewer than 10 seats remaining for this year's Gate to Plate which features not only the best food grown in the Clarence Valley but it will also be prepared by three of Australia's most respected chefs in Clayton Donovan (ABC's Wild Kitchen), Mark Labrooy (Three Blue Ducks Byron Bay) and Brett Cameron (Harvest Cafe Newrybar).