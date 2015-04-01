Winning formula: Grafton to kickstart championships

RACING: For the third year in a row Clarence River Jockey Club has been selected to host the Northern Rivers Racing Association leg of the Country Championships qualifiers.
An initiative devised by Racing NSW two years ago, the Country Championships give regional gallopers a chance at $1 million in prize money across the qualifiers and final at Randwick during the championships.
Next year Racing NSW is increasing the incentive for country trainers with each qualifier increasing in prize money to $150,000.
The qualifier will draw topline horses from across the Northern Rivers to the Grafton track, but that does not close the door for our local chances.
Grafton trainer Alan Ryan won the inaugural NRRA qualifier at the CRJC in 2015 with successful gelding Redwolf before Stephen Lee trained Profiler won the 2016 edition.
The Country and Provincial Championships have exceeded Racing NSW expectations, with participants and the public embracing the concept, resulting in increased crowd figures and strong wagering.
"There have only been two runnings of the Country and Provincial Championships and in the qualifiers and finals we have witnessed some exciting and extremely competitive racing right around the state," Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landys said.
CRJC will host the first of the regional qualifiers during a feature Sunday race meeting on February 12, followed by Goulburn, Dubbo, Taree, Scone, Wellington and Albury.
2017 DATES
- Sunday, Feb 12 - Grafton
- Saturday, Feb 18 - Goulburn
- Sunday, Feb 19 - Dubbo
- Sunday, Feb 26 - Taree
- Sunday, Mar 5 - Scone
- Sunday, Mar 12 - Wellington
- Sunday, Mar 19 - Albury
*All qualifiers will be run over 1400m