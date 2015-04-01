Winning formula: Grafton to kickstart championships

RACING: For the third year in a row Clarence River Jockey Club has been selected to host the Northern Rivers Racing Association leg of the Country Championships qualifiers.

An initiative devised by Racing NSW two years ago, the Country Championships give regional gallopers a chance at $1 million in prize money across the qualifiers and final at Randwick during the championships.

Next year Racing NSW is increasing the incentive for country trainers with each qualifier increasing in prize money to $150,000.

HAPPY DAYS: Trainer Stephen Lee, owner June Baker and jockey Tegan Harrison celebrating their win at the NRRA Country Championships qualifier with Profiler on Sunday March 6. Jarrard Potter

The qualifier will draw topline horses from across the Northern Rivers to the Grafton track, but that does not close the door for our local chances.

Grafton trainer Alan Ryan won the inaugural NRRA qualifier at the CRJC in 2015 with successful gelding Redwolf before Stephen Lee trained Profiler won the 2016 edition.

Redwolf chases country racing dream for Grafton: Redwolf chases country racing dream for Grafton trainer Alan Ryan.

The Country and Provincial Championships have exceeded Racing NSW expectations, with participants and the public embracing the concept, resulting in increased crowd figures and strong wagering.

"There have only been two runnings of the Country and Provincial Championships and in the qualifiers and finals we have witnessed some exciting and extremely competitive racing right around the state," Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landys said.

CRJC will host the first of the regional qualifiers during a feature Sunday race meeting on February 12, followed by Goulburn, Dubbo, Taree, Scone, Wellington and Albury.

2017 DATES

Sunday, Feb 12 - Grafton

Saturday, Feb 18 - Goulburn

Sunday, Feb 19 - Dubbo

Sunday, Feb 26 - Taree

Sunday, Mar 5 - Scone

Sunday, Mar 12 - Wellington

Sunday, Mar 19 - Albury

*All qualifiers will be run over 1400m